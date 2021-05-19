by Hannah Joy on  May 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Remdesivir Production Increased to 1.19 Crore Vials a Month
About seven domestic licensed Remdesivir manufacturers have increased their production of the drug from 38 lakh vials per month to nearly 119 lakh vials per month, according to government directives.

With accelerated approval of 38 additional manufacturing sites, the number of approved manufacturing sites of Remdesivir in the country has increased from 22 to 60. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, the manufacturers are being facilitated for getting supplies of requisite raw materials and equipment from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, Department of Pharmaceuticals intensified monitoring of availability, production and supply of drugs used for Covid-19 treatment in early April, as number of cases of Covid-19 started increasing steeply.


Remdesivir is a patented drug, manufactured in India under voluntary licenses granted by patent holder Gilead Life Sciences US to seven Indian pharmaceutical companies --Cipla, Dr Reddy's Lab, Hetero, Jubilant Pharma, Mylan, Syngene and Zydus Cadila.

According to the statement, all efforts are being made to enhance the availability of the drug, both through imports as well as augmented domestic production. Exports of Remdesiver has been prohibited since April 11, while customs duty has been exempted on Remdesivir injection, Remdesivir API and Beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in its manufacture with effect from April 20.

After the demand surged, the Central government has been making allocations to states and UTs since third week of April. Interim allocation of 11 lakh vials was made for 19 states and UTs with high demand on April 21 for period up to April 30. This allocation was increased to 16 lakh vials on April 24 as more supplies became available. In a series of allocations issued subsequently, with latest on May 16, 76 lakh vials in total have been allocated among states for period up to May 23.

The state governments and UT administrations have been asked to monitor proper distribution within their jurisdiction, covering both government as well as private hospitals, and in line with judicious use as advised in the "National Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult Covid-19 patients", issued jointly by the AIIMS/ICMR Covid-19 National Task Force and Joint Monitoring Group of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

All the seven Indian manufacturers have been making supplies to states as per the allocation both against government purchase orders and also through their private distribution channels in states. A total of 54.15 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been supplied across the country by the drug companies during April 21-May 15, the statement said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Remdesivir Has The Potential To Combat Against Several Viruses
Second possible effective mechanism of remdesivir shows that it serves as a potential for drug development to combat numerous other viruses.
READ MORE
Remdesivir Sold at Government Kilpauk Medical College
The Government Kilpauk Medical College Chennai is selling the Remdesivir drug to prevent its black marketing.
READ MORE
COVID Update: Remdesivir Should be Available to Every Patient
The Gujarat High Court on Monday pulled up the government to provide Remdesivir to all patients and to set up accountability at every booth level to keep a check on the outbreak.
READ MORE
EU Signs 63m Euro Deal to Secure Supplies of COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir
European Commission has signed a contract with American pharmaceutical company Gilead to secure doses of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir, for the COVID-19 treatment.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary SyndromeNeck Cracking