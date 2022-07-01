About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Relatlimab With Nivolumab Improves Progression-free Survival in Melanoma

by Angela Mohan on January 7, 2022 at 8:39 AM
Font : A-A+

Relatlimab With Nivolumab Improves Progression-free Survival in Melanoma

Combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors namely relatlimab and nivolumab doubled the progression-free survival benefit compared to nivolumab alone in melanoma patients, according to the results of the Phase II/III RELATIVITY-047 clinical trial reported by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Median progression-free survival was 10.1 months in the combination arm and 4.6 months in the monotherapy arm. After 12 months' follow-up, progression-free survival rates were 47.7% in the combination arm versus 36% in the monotherapy arm, with a 25% lower risk of disease progression or death in the combination arm.

Advertisement


The benefit of the combination therapy was observed across pre-specified subgroups. The Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to the combination in September 2021 based on the results of this study.

"The results from this global effort advance the field of immunotherapy by establishing a third class of immune checkpoint inhibitors through the LAG-3 pathway and have the potential to be practice-changing," said lead author Hussein Tawbi, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology..
Advertisement

"We've seen historic developments in melanoma treatment over the last decade with the combination of PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors, which work well but also carry substantial toxicity.

This study represents a significant and long-awaited next step toward providing patients with effective and safer treatment options."

Relatlimab is a novel antibody that blocks lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3), an immune checkpoint found on the surface of T cells. LAG-3 is often upregulated in melanoma, as is programmed death-1 (PD-1), the immune checkpoint inhibited by nivolumab.

These data represent the first Phase II/III clinical trial results of a third-generation checkpoint inhibitor and the first clinical trial designed to compare combination checkpoint inhibitor therapy versus nivolumab monotherapy in melanoma.

PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitor monotherapy and combination therapy are approved frontline treatment options for metastatic melanoma. The combination therapies benefit more patients than monotherapy, but also greatly affect quality of life, with toxicity rates of more than 50%.

In this study, grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 18.9% of patients in the combination arm and 9.7% in the monotherapy arm. The most common grade 3 or 4 events included increased levels of pancreatic and liver enzymes, and fatigue.

Investigators determined three deaths in the combination arm and two deaths in the monotherapy arm were treatment-related. Immune-mediated adverse events included hypothyroidism/thyroiditis, rash and colitis. No new safety signals were identified, and patients rated their health-related quality of life similarly across both treatment arms.

714 patients with untreated, unresectable stage III or IV melanoma across 111 international sites between May 2018 and December 2020 were included. Patients were randomized to receive relatlimab and nivolumab or nivolumab alone once every four weeks.

Sixty patients (8.4%) received prior targeted therapy or immunotherapy as adjuvant therapy at least six months before recurrence, or received interferon six weeks before randomization. The median age of participants was 63; 41.7% were female and 96% were white.

At the time of data cutoff (March 9, 2021), median follow-up was 13.2 months, with 470 patients (65.8%) having discontinued treatment. The top reason for discontinuation was disease progression (36.3% in the combination arm and 46% in the monotherapy arm).

The study met its primary endpoint of blinded independent central review-assessed progression-free survival, with progression defined as tumor growth or death due to any cause. The benefit was sustained across pre-defined subgroups, including BRAF status, tumor stage, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels and LAG-3 and PD-1 expression.

"We now have evidence of a clear benefit for combination therapy compared to single-agent PD-1 inhibitors, and we're looking forward to seeing response and overall survival data," Tawbi said.

"We're also thinking about the populations that were excluded from this trial, including those with untreated brain metastases and uveal melanoma, so that all patients can have a chance to take advantage of the progress we're making against melanoma."

The study was funded by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). Tawbi has worked in a consulting/advisory role for and received research/grant support from BMS. A full list of co-authors and disclosures can be found in the paper.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Trial Demonstrates Improvements in Immunosuppressants for Ap...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Skin Cancer Ultra-Violet Radiation Melanoma 

Recommended Reading
Melanoma
Melanoma
Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV ...
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun ...
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wav...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close