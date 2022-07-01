About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Trial Demonstrates Improvements in Immunosuppressants for Aplastic Anemia

by Angela Mohan on January 7, 2022 at 8:32 AM
Font : A-A+

Trial Demonstrates Improvements in Immunosuppressants for Aplastic Anemia

Eltrombopag addition to standard immunosuppressive treatment is safe and increases response rates in patients with Aplastic Anemia, as per the results of new phase 3 RACE trial, sponsored by the EBMT, published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Severe Aplastic Anemia (SAA) is a rare hematological disease in which the bone marrow does not produce enough new blood cells. In the past 50 years the EBMT has greatly contributed to identify effective treatments for this disease which was almost always fatal in the '70s.

Advertisement


SAA can be treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or, for patients who are not eligible to receive a transplantation, with immunosuppressive treatment. The most commonly used immunosuppressive regimen includes horse ATG (hATG) in combination with Cyclosporine A (CsA).

However, about 35% of patients do not respond to treatment, or respond only partially or late to treatment. Furthermore, one third of responders may eventually relapse, and another third may require chronic immunosuppressive treatment to maintain adequate blood counts.
Advertisement

Eltrombopag was developed to stimulate thrombopoiesis but it was subsequently shown to restore trilineage hematopoiesis.

"A previous single-arm study1 suggested the efficacy of eltrombopag in addition to standard immunosuppressive treatment in untreated patients with severe or very severe aplastic anemia, but more robust data was needed before a change in standard treatment of patients with severe aplastic anemia could be considered" explains Régis Peffault de Latour, co-lead investigator, professor and head of the French Reference Center for Aplastic Anemia and PNH at Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris, France.

He adds: "We are very excited that the results of the RACE trial now confirm that adding eltrombopag to standard immunosuppression leads to significantly quicker and better response rates compared to standard immunosuppressive treatment alone."

The RACE trial was sponsored by the EBMT, Europe's collaborative peer network of professionals working in the field of stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy, with an unrestricted grant from Novartis, Pfizer and Alexion. The international, investigator-driven, open-label, phase III, randomised trial evaluated 197 patients with SAA.

Patients were aged 15 years or older, had acquired SAA, and had not received prior immunosuppressive treatment.

Patients were randomised to receive either standard immunosuppression (hATG 40 mg/kg x4d and CsA 5 mg/kg/d) or standard immunosuppression + eltrombopag at the dose of 150 mg/d from day +14 until 6 months (or 3 months, in case of early complete response).

The primary endpoint of the study is complete response (CR) at 3 months, with CR being defined as hemoglobin 10 g/dL, neutrophil count >1,000 /µL, and platelet count >100,000/µL, according to standard international criteria.

It was shown that three months after treatment start, patients who received the combination of hATG, CsA plus eltrombopag had a significantly higher complete response rate compared to patients treated with hATG and CsA alone.

These higher response rates were sustained at 6 months follow-up (overall response of 41% with standard treatment versus 68% with standard treatment + Eltrombopag. Moreover, the median time to first response was 9 months with standard treatment versus 3 months with standard treatment + Eltrombopag. In addition, eltrombopag was generally well-tolerated, with a similar occurrence of adverse events in the two treatment arms.

Adding eltrombopag to standard immunosuppressive therapy significantly improved event-free survival. According to Antonio M. Risitano, co-lead investigator, professor and head of the Hematology and the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Ospedale Moscati in Avellino, Italy: "This is important because this means the patient had a response to treatment at 6 months, did not relapse, did not require further treatment for aplastic anemia including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation".

Eltrombopag has stem cell stimulatory properties that could potentially lead to secondary malignancies. Patients were asked to provide baseline, six months, and two-year bone marrow samples, which were analysed for the frequency and variant allele frequency of somatic myeloid-associated mutations.

Austin Kulasekararaj, co-author and hematologist at King's College Hospital in London, UK, explains that: "RACE trial shows that somatic mutations were not increased in patients receiving eltrombopag compared to those receiving the standard treatment.

Although these results are promising, they do not enable to draw definitive conclusions on the risk of myeloid malignant transformation because the follow-up of two year is too short." A long-term follow-up study is planned to further explore the clinical relevance of this finding.

For now, the authors warn treating physicians not to overinterpret the presence of somatic mutations and that therapeutic decisions e.g. to proceed with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation should be made only in the presence of robust clinical indications.

In summary, this prospective randomized trial demonstrates that the addition of eltrombopag to standard treatment is beneficial in severe aplastic anemia, by inducing a response that is of higher quality and occurs faster without increasing toxicity.

"These data position this triple therapy as the new standard of care for SAA patients who are not eligible for transplantation" concludes Carlo Dufour, co-senior author, professor and head of the Hemato-Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation Department in G. Gaslini Childrens' Research Hospital, Genova, Italy.

"Also, I am very proud that we have shown that it is possible to run large, academic, investigator-initiated randomized trials in rare diseases in collaboration with many expert centres in Europe with a direct benefit for our patients".



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Brain’s Immune Cells may Guide Research on Specific Brain Di...
Relatlimab With Nivolumab Improves Progression-free Survival... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anemia Rheumatic Fever Thalassemia Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy Aplastic Anemia Baby Food - Basics Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease Iron Deficiency Anemia 

Recommended Reading
Aplastic Anemia
Aplastic Anemia
Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough ......
Anemia
Anemia
Anemia is a condition in which the red blood cell (RBC) count or hemoglobin is less than normal....
Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in childr...
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or...
Baby Food - Basics
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infant...
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin ....
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency....
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Anemia is caused due to deficiency of iron, which makes you feel tired with shortness of breath. Kno...
Rheumatic Fever
Rheumatic Fever
Rheumatic fever is an inflammatory disease that may develop after an infection with group A Streptoc...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close