Brain’s Immune Cells may Guide Research on Specific Brain Disorders

by Karishma Abhishek on January 6, 2022 at 11:35 PM
Brain’s Immune Cells may Guide Research on Specific Brain Disorders

Relationship between the brain's immune cells — microglial cells and brain disorders like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease has been re-emphasized by a study at the Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine, published in Nature Genetics.

Certain subtle genetic changes in microglia may increase a person's chances to develop Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

The team analyzed thousands of microglia from different brain regions of deceased patients who had been diagnosed with a variety of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, using advanced genomic techniques.

The study also identified two new genes that may be associated with brain disorders — the USP6NL gene (associated with Alzheimer's disease) and the P2RY12 gene (associated with Parkinson's disease).

The study thereby highlights the critical role of microglia in certain brain diseases at different stages of life, which may further serve as a potential guide for future studies.

<< Limb Development Genes Predict Your Fingerprints

