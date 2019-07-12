medindia

Relationship Between Women, Exercise and Longevity

by Iswarya on  December 7, 2019 at 4:06 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who can exercise vigorously are at a significantly lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and other causes. The research is presented at EuroEcho 2019, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
Relationship Between Women, Exercise and Longevity
Relationship Between Women, Exercise and Longevity

Study author Dr. Jesús Peteiro, of University Hospital A Coruņa, Spain advised women: "Exercise as much as you can. Fitness protects against death from any cause."

Show Full Article


Exercise is good for health and longevity, but information on women is scarce. Women generally live longer than men, so dedicated studies are needed. This study examined exercise capacity and heart function during exercise in women and their links with survival. The study included 4,714 adult women referred for treadmill exercise echocardiography because of known or suspected coronary artery disease.

Participants walked or ran on a treadmill, gradually increasing the intensity and continuing until exhaustion. Images of the heart were generated during the test. Fitness was defined as a maximal workload of 10 metabolic equivalents (METs), two which is equal to walking fast up four flights of stairs or very fast up three flights, without stopping. Women who achieved 10 METs or more (good exercise capacity) were compared to those achieving less than 10 METs (poor exercise capacity).

During a median follow-up of 4.6 years, there were 345 cardiovascular deaths, 164 cancer deaths, and 203 deaths from other causes. After adjusting for factors that could influence the relationship, METs were significantly associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other causes.

The annual rate of death from cardiovascular disease was nearly four times higher in women with poor, compared to good, exercise capacity (2.2% versus 0.6%). Annual cancer deaths were doubled in patients with poor, compared to good, exercise capacity (0.9% versus 0.4%). The annual rate of death from other causes was more than four times higher in those with poor, compared to good, exercise capacity (1.4% vs. 0.3%).

He noted that most study participants were middle-aged or older women: the average age was 64, and 80% were between 50 and 75. "The results were the same for women over 60 and less than 60 although the group under 50 was small," said Dr. Peteiro.

Regarding imaging of the heart, the researchers assessed the function of the left ventricle (one of the heart's pumping chambers) during the exercise test. Patients with poor heart function during exercise had a higher probability of death from cardiovascular disease during follow-up. Heart function during exercise did not predict the likelihood of death from cancer or other causes.

Dr. Peteiro said: "Looking at both examinations together, women whose heart normally works during exercise are unlikely to have a cardiovascular event. But if their exercise capacity is poor, they are still at risk of death from cancer or other causes. The best situation is to have normal heart performance during exercise and good exercise capacity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises include exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefit individuals with bowel control problems and urinary leakage.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow TallerExercise

What's New on Medindia

Beriberi Disease

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered

Pyloric Stenosis in Adults
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive