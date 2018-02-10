medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Regulator of Brain Tumor Migration Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2018 at 1:01 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TEAD1, a specific protein discovered by scientists acts as an important regulator of tumor migration in glioblastoma, the most common brain tumor in adults. The research was conducted at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and published in the journal Nature Communications. The data garnered through this study may help increase the success rate and overall survival time after surgery for patients who are afflicted with this devastating form of tumor.
Regulator of Brain Tumor Migration Discovered
Regulator of Brain Tumor Migration Discovered

Glioblastoma carries a dismal prognosis, despite aggressive treatment. One of the main reasons glioblastoma cannot be cured is because of the tumor's unusual ability to rapidly crawl and spread through the patient's brain, a property referred to as "migration" or "infiltration." While many chemotherapy drugs can stop tumor cells from multiplying, treatment options to stop tumor cells from migrating do not yet exist. The diffusely infiltrative nature of glioblastoma tumor growth is a challenge for surgical therapy because infiltrative cells inevitably extend beyond the margin of apparently non-tumorous tissue around a tumor mass that has been surgically removed. Because the intrinsic biology of these cells is poorly understood and their movement is so devastating, there is a critical need for better understanding of the process of migration.

Previous research has implicated several transcription factors (special types of proteins that bind directly to DNA at specific sites along the genome to either activate or shut off particular genes) in the regulation of glioblastoma tumor growth and migration, but most of these studies were done in a petri dish. The environment of tumor cells in a dish is very different from the one within the patient's diseased brain. In a dish, cells are artificially stimulated to grow and divide, which has an impact on their movement and activity.

Additionally, cells inside a dish lack the actual structural elements present inside the brain along which tumor cells migrate. "Our study is one of the first to take human patient glioblastoma cells directly from the tumor immediately after surgery and isolate the most aggressive tumor subclones--the glioma stem cells--to specifically characterize the machinery responsible for tumor migration," said Nadejda Tsankova, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology and Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and senior author of the paper.

"We found that the transcription factor TEAD1 directs the activity of genes responsible for tumor migration and, particularly, our research implicates the AQP4 gene as one of TEAD1's direct pro-migratory partners." After identifying TEAD1 as having the most enriched footprint in this migratory signature, researchers used the gene-editing technology known as CRISPR to delete TEAD1 from tumor cells. When TEAD1 was absent, cells lost their ability to migrate, both in vitro (in a petri dish) and in vivo (in the brain), and their migratory genes became inactive. When they added TEAD1 back, migratory abilities were partially restored. Jessica Tome-Garcia, PhD, Senior Postdoctoral Fellow in the Tsankova Research Laboratory at Mount Sinai and leading experimental researcher of this project, then tested several potential places on the genome where TEAD1 may be binding in order to signal migration. One unexpected site of binding was at the gene encoding the AQP4 protein, which is responsible for controlling water movement that allows cells to change their shape as they penetrate through the brain. The team found that tumor cells without TEAD1 activity (the ones that could no longer migrate) turned the AQP4 gene off. However, if cells were provided with AQP4, either by giving them TEAD1 or by giving them AQP4 directly, they started migrating again.

"Our study data provides convincing evidence that TEAD1 signals through AQP4 to promote tumor migration and furthermore, that if we can inhibit activity of TEAD1, we can potentially stop tumor cells from migrating away from the main tumor mass," said Dr. Tsankova. "This newfound information has important implications for brain tumor treatment, potentially increasing the success rate of removing the entire tumor during surgery or at least prolonging the time it takes for the tumor to come back."

Dr. Tsankova's research team is actively testing TEAD1 drug inhibitors to see if they stop tumor cells from migrating in a dish or in laboratory animals, with the hope that one day in the near future, they will be able to offer new anti-migratory treatments for patients with infiltrative brain tumors.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Here's How Glioblastoma Gets Worse and Not Respond to Treatment

Here's How Glioblastoma Gets Worse and Not Respond to Treatment

Dying cancer cells make remaining glioblastoma cells more aggressive and therapy-resistant. They send signals to recipient tumor cells to increase aggressiveness, motility, and resistance to radiation or chemotherapy.

Tumor-treating Fields Therapy Improves Survival in Glioblastoma Patients

Tumor-treating Fields Therapy Improves Survival in Glioblastoma Patients

Overall survival rates were improved in patients with glioblastoma who received a tumor-treating fields therapy, which is a type of electric field therapy.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumor Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive