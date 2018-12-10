medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Regular Exercise Benefits Lung Health of Smokers Despite the Air Pollution Levels

by Iswarya on  October 12, 2018 at 12:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regular physical activity is linked to better lung function among current smokers in European cities, despite the air pollution levels. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environment International.
Regular Exercise Benefits Lung Health of Smokers Despite the Air Pollution Levels
Regular Exercise Benefits Lung Health of Smokers Despite the Air Pollution Levels

A new study comprising over 4,500 people from nine European countries, led by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa" Foundation, and conducted as part of the "Ageing Lungs in European Cohorts" (ALEC) project, coordinated by Imperial College London.

A previous study from the same project concluded that regular physical activity was associated with better lung function among smokers, but exposure to air pollution was not analyzed.

The new study aimed to assess whether residential exposure to air pollution estimated as the annual average concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10- modifies the effect of physical activity on lung function, both in current smokers and in people who have never smoked.

Researchers analyzed data from 2,801 non-smokers and 1,719 smokers from nine European countries -Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, participating in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey (ECRHS). The participants, between 27 and 57 years old at the beginning of the study, were followed-up for ten years. During this time, they were classified as being active if they exercised twice or more times a week and for at least one hour. Pulmonary function was assessed using spirometry.

The conclusions indicate that regular physical activity was associated with higher levels of lung function among current smokers, regardless of air pollution levels. Regarding never-smokers, physical activity appeared to have benefits for lung function in areas with low or medium levels of air pollution, but the results were less evident in more polluted urban areas.

Elaine Fuertes, the first author of the publication, emphasizes that "the results reinforce the message that physical activity is beneficial for health, including respiratory health. "However, our data suggest that the benefits of physical activity may be reduced among non-smokers living in cities with high air pollution levels. If confirmed, this means that policies aimed at controlling air quality levels would maximize the benefit of physical activity promotion policies", she adds.

"Many forms of physical activity occur outdoors, such as cycling, walking or running, and active transport is promoted as a method to reduce both air pollution levels and sedentary lifestyle. Thus, understanding the relationship between air pollution, physical activity, and lung function are essential for decision making in the fields of public health and urban planning", assesses Judith Garcia-Aymerich, senior author and head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Environment Programme at ISGlobal.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk

Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk

Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Pneumoconiosis Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Silicosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline tablets and injections were approved by FDA to treat CABP or community-acquired ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive