About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Rapid Antigen Tests Less Sensitive Against Omicron

by Hannah Joy on December 31, 2021 at 11:39 AM
Font : A-A+

Rapid Antigen Tests Less Sensitive Against Omicron

Rapid antigen tests that detect Omicron variant can be less sensitive, reveals the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The findings are based on a study conducted by the FDA in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Advertisement


The preliminary studies evaluated the performance of some antigen tests using patient samples containing live virus, which represents the best way to evaluate true test performance in the short-term.

"Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," the FDA said in a statement.

Prior to completing these live virus tests, the experts also conducted initial laboratory tests using heat-inactivated samples for some of the currently available antigen tests, which were able to detect the Omicron variant, with similar performance when detecting other variants.
Advertisement

Heat-inactivated samples are patient samples with Omicron variant that have been heat-treated so that the virus is no longer alive. Heat-inactivated samples are the best available option when patient samples with live virus are not available.

"It is important to note that these laboratory data are not a replacement for clinical study evaluations using patient samples with live virus, which are ongoing," the FDA said, adding that it is continuing to further evaluate the performance of antigen tests using patient samples with live virus.

The soaring Covid cases across the US is prompting a high demand for at-home rapid testing. Antigen tests can be done at home, with results in minutes, while PCR tests are processed in labs and have longer turnaround times.

However, antigen tests are generally less sensitive and less likely to pick up very early infections compared to molecular tests.

Thus the FDA had long recommended "if a person tests negative with an antigen test but is suspected of having Covid-19, such as experiencing symptoms or have a high likelihood of infection due to exposure, follow-up molecular testing is important for determining a Covid-19 infection".

However, "if a person tests positive with an antigen test, they should self-isolate and seek follow-up care with a health care provider to determine the next steps."

On the other hand, the lateral flow test used in the UK is more effective compared to the antigen test in detecting Covid variants. It also provides an alternative to the PCR test.

While the PCR tests involve amplification of the nucleic acid sample, lateral flow tests rely on the detection of a viral antigen in the patient's sample and are therefore deemed to be of lower sensitivity.

According to a study from the UK Health Security Agency, lateral flow tests are as effective at detecting the Omicron strain of the virus as they are the Delta, which means whatever strain you may have the test should be able to pick up that it's Covid.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Covaxin for Children Proven to be Safe in Phase II/III Study

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection 

Recommended Reading
Rapid Antigen Test Elucidates High Accuracy In Diagnosing COVID-19
Rapid Antigen Test Elucidates High Accuracy In Diagnosing COVID-19
Latest rapid antigen test for COVID-19 detects positive cases in almost all adults in comparison ......
ICMR Nod to New Antigen Test for Coronavirus Detection
ICMR Nod to New Antigen Test for Coronavirus Detection
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday recommended newer additional strategies ......
COVID-19 Update: FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Antigen Test
COVID-19 Update: FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Antigen Test
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a ......
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Efficient screening and better drugs help reduce the prevalence of HIV infection. A number of tests ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close