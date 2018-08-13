Radiation Therapy Plus Lumpectomy Linked to Lower Mortality in DCIS

In women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) lumpectomy plus radiation was linked with a small clinical benefit in lowered risk of breast cancer death compared with lumpectomy or mastectomy alone, revealed study.
Why The Research Is Interesting: Patients with DCIS are often treated with radiation after lumpectomy, although it has remained unclear whether this can reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer.
Who and When: More than 140,000 U.S. women who had DCIS between 1998 and 2014; this study compared lumpectomy plus radiation vs. lumpectomy alone, lumpectomy vs. mastectomy, and lumpectomy plus radiation vs. mastectomy
What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Use of radiation and/or extent of surgery (exposures); breast cancer mortality rates within 15 years (outcomes)
How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.
Authors: Steven A. Narod, M.D., of Women's College Research Institute, in Ontario, Canada, and co-authors
The absolute risk reduction was 0.27 percent, making it necessary to treat 370 women to save one life.
Study Limitations: Some data were missing; investigators didn't have information on tamoxifen use; treatments in the study population weren't randomly assigned; and the possibility remains that the decision to undergo radiotherapy was associated with other favorable prognostic factors.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.1100)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
Source: Eurekalert