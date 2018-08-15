Heart sounds can be detected and diagnosed reliably using radar which may replace conventional stethoscopes in the near future, reports a new study. This may lead to permanent touch-free monitoring of patients. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Radar May Replace Stethoscopes: Study

Along with a white coat, a stethoscope is the hallmark of doctors everywhere. Stethoscopes are used to diagnose the noises produced by the heart and lungs.Used in a conventional way, vibrations from the surface of the body are transmitted to a membrane in the chest-piece and then to the user's eardrum where they are perceived as sounds. Acoustic stethoscopes are comparatively inexpensive and have been used reliably for several decades, but they have one drawback.The diagnosis of heart murmurs, such as the assessment of heart valve function, is carried out subjectively and is directly dependent on the experience of the doctor conducting the examination.In a joint project funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, FAU researchers at the Institute of Electronics Engineering (LTE) have now developed a procedure that could eventually replace conventional phonocardiology. Using a six-port continuous wave radar system, they measured the vibrations on the skin caused by the heartbeat. 'In principle, we're using a similar method for detecting speed in road traffic,' explains Christoph Will, a doctoral candidate at LTE. 'During this process, a radar wave is aimed at the surface of an object and reflected. If the object moves, the phase of the reflecting wave changes. This is used to calculate the strength and frequency of the movement - of the chest in our case.' In contrast to radar systems for traffic monitoring, the biomedical radar system can detect changes in movement that measure a few micrometers, which is an important prerequisite to diagnosing even the smallest anomalies such as insufficiency, stenoses or heart valves that do not close properly.