Race Has No Influence on Kids' Language Skills: Study

Font : A- A+



Race plays no role in the amount and quality of words mothers use with their children or with the language skills children develop later in life, reveals a new study.

Race Has No Influence on Kids' Language Skills: Study



Published in the journal Child Development, the study evaluated the language use of black mothers in comparison with white mothers with the same education levels to measure the amount and complexity of the words they use with their infants and young children.



‘Maternal education played an important role in predicting the amount and quality of the mother's language use and the child's language development.’ Show Full Article





The current study followed 1,292 children from birth and is part of the Family Life Project which focuses on disentangling race, socioeconomic status and educational attainment to better understand the factors that influence child outcomes.



Researchers measured the interactions between mothers and their children during four picture book interactions in the home between the ages of 6 and 36 months.



It was found that maternal education played an important role in predicting the amount and quality of the mother's language use and the child's language development.



Maternal education was very related to children's later language at school age regardless of maternal race and that mothers' early language input quality and complexity were even more related to children's later language at school age, researchers said.



This study is significant because earlier studies generally included parents with higher incomes who were primarily white and parents with lower incomes who were primarily black. As a result, educators and other child professionals were not able to distinguish between race, income or education as the cause of the language gap until now, they said.







Source: IANS "Our findings represent a big shift from previous thinking that race-based differences in maternal language play a significant role in children's language outcomes," said Mary Bratsch-Hines from University of North Carolina in the US.The current study followed 1,292 children from birth and is part of the Family Life Project which focuses on disentangling race, socioeconomic status and educational attainment to better understand the factors that influence child outcomes.Researchers measured the interactions between mothers and their children during four picture book interactions in the home between the ages of 6 and 36 months.It was found that maternal education played an important role in predicting the amount and quality of the mother's language use and the child's language development.Maternal education was very related to children's later language at school age regardless of maternal race and that mothers' early language input quality and complexity were even more related to children's later language at school age, researchers said.This study is significant because earlier studies generally included parents with higher incomes who were primarily white and parents with lower incomes who were primarily black. As a result, educators and other child professionals were not able to distinguish between race, income or education as the cause of the language gap until now, they said.Source: IANS Published in the journal, the study evaluated the language use of black mothers in comparison with white mothers with the same education levels to measure the amount and complexity of the words they use with their infants and young children.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: