medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Protective Effect of Bilingualism Against Dementia

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 6, 2020 at 3:07 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bilingualism was found to act as a cognitive reserve factor against dementia, revealed conclusions of a study carried out by Víctor Costumero, as the first author, Marco Calabria and Albert Costa (died in 2018), members of the Speech Production and Bilingualism (SPB) group at the Cognition and Brain Center (CBC) of the Department of Information Technology and the Communications (DTIC) of the UPF, together with researchers from the Universities of Jaume I, Valencia, Barcelona and Jaén; IDIBELL, Hospital La Fe (Valencia) and Grupo Médico ERESA (Valencia).
Protective Effect of Bilingualism Against Dementia
Protective Effect of Bilingualism Against Dementia

Lidón Marín, one of the authors of the article, states that "although sick bilinguals show a greater brain atrophy, the cognitive level among bilinguals and monolinguals is the same. The work has been published in the scientific journal Alzheimer's Research and Therapy with the title "A cross-sectional and longitudinal study on the protective effect of bilingualism against dementia using brain atrophy and cognitive measures". It has been financed by La Marató de TV3 Foundation.

Show Full Article


The research has analysed a hundred patients with mild cognitive impairment who are bilingual and monolingual, with an average age of 73 years. Those people who use Catalan and Spanish alternately, regardless of the register, have been considered bilingual. Those people who do not use it indiscriminately although they know, understand and can use Catalan occasionally have been considered monolingual (or passive bilingual). César Ávila, director of the research group, explains that "the alternative use of these two languages (Catalan and Spanish) in any situation is complex at the cognitive level because there are many similarities between them".

At the beginning of the study, the two groups of patients showed the same level of cognitive impairment (language, memory, etc.). However, in the case of bilinguals, brain atrophy was greater than in the case of monolinguals. This fact implies the need for more brain injury load to show the same symptoms. The researchers have followed the evolution of the patients for seven months, in which they have been able to observe that the group of bilinguals has had a lower loss of brain volume and has better maintained their cognitive abilities. Researchers consider that "this explains that there is a cognitive reserve of bilingualism". These results are especially relevant because "this would be the first longitudinal evidence of this possible protective effect of bilingualism against dementia", indicates Ávila.

The study was carried out with patients from the General University Hospital of Valčncia and La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital, with similar socio-demographic characteristics and educational levels. Previous data already indicated that bilingual people (of any language) take five years longer to reach dementia than monolingual people. However, one of the contributions of this study, in addition to comparing two different moments in time, has been to reveal that the mechanism that makes it so is the cognitive stimulation favoured by the alternation in use between one language and another. Although it is too early to apply the results obtained in treatments for dementia, "we do know that there are cognitive stimulation therapies that include practical exercises in the use of different languages", explains the researcher Victor Costumero.

In addition to the research group from Castelló, the study has also involved the Cognition and Brain Centre of the Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona; the ERI se Lectura of the University of Valčncia; the ERESA Medical Group of Valčncia; the Department of Neurology of the General Hospital of Valčncia; the Neurology Unit of the University and Polytechnic Hospital La Fe; the Cognitive Processes Section of the Department of Cognition, Development and Educational Psychology of the University of Barcelona; the Cognition and Brain Plasticity Group of the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat and the Department of Computer Science of the University of Jaén.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Bilingualism can Delay Symptoms of Dementia

Bilingualism can protect the brain by providing greater cognitive reserve even with early stages of dementia, reports a new study.

Bilingualism Changes Children's Beliefs About World Around Them

A new research has recently revealed that some bilingualism can change a kid's beliefs about world because they have the ability to understand that "everything was not innate, and so they can learn.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular Dementia

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive