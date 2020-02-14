medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Bilingualism can Delay Symptoms of Dementia

by Iswarya on  February 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bilingualism provides the brain with greater cognitive reserve, delaying the onset of dementia symptoms, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
Bilingualism can Delay Symptoms of Dementia
Bilingualism can Delay Symptoms of Dementia

Can bilingualism protect the brain even with the early stages of dementia? Of all activities with neuroplastic benefits, language use is the most sustained, consuming the largest proportion of time within a day. It also activates regions across the entire brain. Ellen Bialystok, Distinguished Research Professor in York's Department of Psychology, Faculty of Health, and her team tested the theory that bilingualism can increase cognitive reserve and thus delay the age of onset of Alzheimer's disease symptoms in elderly patients.

Show Full Article


Their study is believed to be the first to investigate conversion times from mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer's disease in monolingual and bilingual patients. Although bilingualism delays the onset of symptoms, Bialystok says, once diagnosed, the decline to full-blown Alzheimer's disease is much faster in bilingual people than in monolingual people because the disease is actually more severe.

"Imagine sandbags holding back the floodgates of a river. At some point, the river is going to win," says Bialystok. "The cognitive reserve is holding back the flood and at the point that they were when they were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment they already had substantial pathology, but there was no evidence of it because they were able to function because of the cognitive reserve. When they can no longer do this, the floodgates get completely washed out, so they crash faster."

In the five-year study, researchers followed 158 patients who had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. For the study, they classified bilingual people as having a high cognitive reserve and monolingual people as having low cognitive reserve.

Patients were matched on age, education, and the cognitive level at the time of diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment. The researchers followed their six-month interval appointments at a hospital memory clinic to see the point at which diagnoses changed from mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer's disease. The conversion time for bilinguals, 1.8 years after the initial diagnosis, was significantly faster than it was for monolinguals, who took 2.6 years to convert to Alzheimer's disease. This difference suggests that bilingual patients had more neuropathology at the time they were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment than the monolinguals, even though they presented with the same level of cognitive function.

These results contribute to the growing body of evidence showing that bilinguals are more resilient in dealing with neurodegeneration than monolinguals. They operate at a higher level of functioning because of the cognitive reserve, which means that many of these individuals will be independent longer, Bialystok says. This study adds new evidence by showing that the decline is more rapid once a clinical threshold has been crossed, presumably because there is more disease already in the brain.

"Given that there is no effective treatment for Alzheimer's or dementia, the very best you can hope for is keeping these people functioning so that they live independently so that they don't lose connection with family and friends. That's huge."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Taller Young Men may Have Lower Risk of Dementia

Taller men are at a lower risk of developing dementia in old age, even when cognitive reserve and family genetics are taken into account.

Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia

Want to live longer? Then, choose a happy life partner. Having a happy and optimistic partner can help you ward off mental health problems such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other cognitive illnesses. So, share more love and happiness to ...

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia

Nearly a third of old age dementia can be prevented and physicians and policymakers alike should address modifiable risk factors and enforce policies that help prevent the decline of brain function.

Most Seniors With Dementia Live at Home: Here's Why

Most seniors with dementia in the US live at home instead of nursing homes or residential facilities. Reasons for this are cost, the familiarity of home surroundings, and consistent living environment and caregivers.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Happy Valentine's Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Could Soon be a Reality

Weekly Nature Visits can Boost Your Health and Save The Planet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive