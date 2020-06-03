medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Severe Peanut Allergy Could be a 'gut Reaction'

by Iswarya on  March 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study found an abundance of allergy-causing immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies in the gut of people who suffer from a peanut allergy, providing valuable insights into the mechanisms of severe allergies to peanuts and other foods. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science.
Severe Peanut Allergy Could be a 'gut Reaction'
Severe Peanut Allergy Could be a 'gut Reaction'

The study examined samples of IgE-producing B cells in gut tissue - very difficult to do - from participants beginning a clinical trial for peanut protein oral immunotherapy.

Show Full Article


The researchers found that antibody-producing B cells in the gut may switch production from harmless types of peanut-targeting antibody to IgE, through a process known as class switch recombination (CSR). The results suggest that targeted prevention of CSR in the gut may be a promising treatment approach. What's more, by defining and locating more IgE antibody types specific to other allergy-inducing foods, such as shellfish and tree nuts, the authors say, scientists could better track patient responses to treatments for these allergy types.

Reactions to food allergy vary widely, from mild inflammation to life-threatening anaphylaxis, depending on what kind of antibody binds to the food antigen. For example, when IgG binds to peanut proteins, it is harmless, but binding by IgE can induce anaphylaxis. Few studies have examined IgE-producing B cells in tissues of patients with a food allergy, in part because sampling these tissues is difficult, and IgE is very short-lived. Here, exploring routine biopsies from 19 patients before they began peanut protein oral immunotherapy treatment, Ramona Hoh and colleagues sequenced antibody genes from B-lineage plasma cells in the stomach, duodenum, and esophagus. They found that IgE-producing plasma cells were abundant in the stomach and duodenum. Many patients shared similar peanut-reactive IgE DNA sequences, suggesting that different individuals' immune systems recognize peanut proteins in a similar manner. Hoh et al. also discovered multiple IgE-encoding sequences were shared by other antibodies in the same gut tissues - suggesting that the plasma cells in the gut environment undergo CSR to produce IgE. In a related Science Perspective, Duane Wesemann and Cathryn Nagler argue that determining which features of the gut environment favor CSR to IgE - and what happens to IgE production in the gut after oral immunotherapy - should be high-priority questions for future studies.

On March 26, 2020, Science will host a Facebook Live event focused on Hoh et al.'s work and on peanut allergy more broadly. Reporters and the public alike are welcome to attend the event (to be hosted on this page: https://www.facebook.com/ScienceMagazine) and to ask questions of the experts.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Clinical Guidelines to Prevent & Deal With Peanut Allergy

Emerging data suggests that peanut allergy can be prevented by the early introduction of peanut-containing foods to children.

First Peanut Allergy Drug Approved by FDA for Kids

First treatment for peanut allergies is about to hit the market, a significant step toward better care for all kinds of food allergies. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug known as Palforzia to treat peanut ...

FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Treatment for Kids & Teens

New immunotherapy drug for children and teens is the first-ever food allergy treatment approved by the FDA.

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Health Benefits of Peanuts

When eating peanuts, it is important to be aware of the calories in peanuts. There are many health benefits of peanuts. Hence, consuming them in moderation is important for good health.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.

More News on:

AllergyCeliac DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Types of Food AllergiesDealing with Pollen AllergyRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyAllergy - Symptom EvaluationTop Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home RecipesHealth Benefits of Peanuts

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive