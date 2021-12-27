About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Protection of Booster Shot Against Omicron Declines After 10 Weeks

by Angela Mohan on December 27, 2021 at 12:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Protection of Booster Shot Against Omicron Declines After 10 Weeks

Omicron can evade the immune protection conferred by the coronavirus vaccines.

Many studies highlighted the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the SARS-CoV-2 may soon evolve.

Advertisement


A new study indicated that the efficacy of the mRNA Pfizer's booster shot against symptomatic COVID-19 infection from the Omicron strain declined just ten weeks after the third shot.

Scientists and health experts have been weighing in on the vaccines' protection against this hyper transmissible variant as the highly complex strain with more than 65 mutations, and 32 mutations on spike protein have spread like wildfire, pushing coronavirus cases to more than 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic hit the UK.
Advertisement

Unlike other COVID-19 variants, Omicron has been causing distinct symptoms in patients, in addition to the usual "high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste" seen in Delta. Those who were infected with Omicron also reported nausea and a loss of appetite, which aren't generally linked with coronavirus.

The surveillance analyses relating to risk assessments of B.1.1.529 were detailed by the UK's Health Security Agency, which is cause for concern.

It was underlined that vaccine immunity fades faster with Omicron than it did with any other version previously studied, including SARS-CoV-2. Researchers discovered that the COVID-19 vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna are less effective against Omicron than Delta.

The third booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna will only be 60% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection 2 to 4 weeks after the third booster dose for patients who had two shots of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, by ten weeks, this protection has faded to just 35 to 45 percent. After two first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, protection against Omicron drops from 70% at two to four weeks to 45% at ten weeks after receiving a Pfizer booster shot. However, after a Moderna booster shot, the protection drops to 70% to 75% by the 9th week.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Gap Between 2nd COVID Shot & Precaution Dose to be 9-12 Mont...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close