About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Prolonging Market Exclusivity of Brand-name Insulin

by Karishma Abhishek on November 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM
Prolonging Market Exclusivity of Brand-name Insulin

Investigation into FDA and patent records unveils how insulin manufacturers secure prolonged market exclusivity through various tactics, including obtaining multiple patents on delivery devices as per a study led by William Feldman and colleagues, published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Patents and regulatory exclusivities on FDA-approved insulin products: A longitudinal database study, 1986â€"2019

Go to source).

Insulin is the primary, life-saving treatment for type 1 and some type 2 diabetes but remains costly in the US even though it was discovered more than a century ago.

Insulin Hormone

Insulin Hormone


Insulin is a natural hormone that controls our blood sugar. Learn about types of insulin and devices for delivery including insulin syringes, pens and insulin pumps.
Advertisement


A 2021 Congressional report found that for decades, the three major manufacturers of insulin continuously raised prices, often in tandem with one another.

These high prices are additionally sustained by patents and regulatory exclusivity that limit competition on brand-name products.

Patents are government-granted monopolies that last 20 years and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannot approve generic versions of drugs for marketing until patents have expired.

Analyzing FDA and Patents Reveals Market Tactics

In the new study, researchers used publicly available U.S. FDA and patent data to track all insulin products approved in the U.S. from 1986 to 2019. During the study period, the FDA approved 56 brand-name insulin products.
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices


Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
Advertisement

The researchers found that protection on insulin was enhanced by patents obtained after FDA approval, which lengthened expected market exclusivity by a median of 6 years.

Moreover, many patents were on the insulin delivery devices rather than the drugs themselves. In two-thirds of drug-device combinations, the device patents were the last to expire; these last-to-expire device patents extended protection for a median of 5.2 years.

Overall, manufacturers secured a median of 16 years of protection on their insulin products through patents and exclusivities, surpassing the median of 14 years observed in other studies of top-selling small-molecule drugs.

The insulin lines with the longest periods of expected protection from the first product approved to the last-to-expire patent were Lantus (32.9 years), followed by Novolog (32.3 years) and Novolog 70/30 (30.9 years).

"Policy reforms are needed to promote timely competition in the pharmaceutical market and ensure that patients have timely access to drugs at fair prices," the authors say.

Feldman adds, "Our study highlights how manufacturers have listed an increasing number of patents on insulin products over the years. These patents can delay competition and keep prices high for patients."

Reference :
  1. Patents and regulatory exclusivities on FDA-approved insulin products: A longitudinal database study, 1986-2019 - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004309)


Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Insulinoma

Insulinoma


Insulinoma is a cancer of pancreas which causes excess release of insulin, thus leading to severe hypoglycemia.
Advertisement

Optimal Management of Basal-bolus Insulin Regimen

Optimal Management of Basal-bolus Insulin Regimen


The main objective of going on a basal-bolus insulin regimen is to keep the blood sugar range as healthy as possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Foot Care

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
Diabetes in Pets

Diabetes in Pets

Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin ...
Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes

The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy ...
Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar often occurs in diabetic patients on insulin treatment. Other conditions like ...
Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that ...

Latest Drug News

FDA Boosts Orphan Drug Designations for Myelofibrosis Treatments

FDA Boosts Orphan Drug Designations for Myelofibrosis Treatments

The rise in FDA ODD awards indicates a collective endeavor to create new myelofibrosis medications devoid of mechanisms inducing anemia.
Anti-Rheumatic Drugs May Help Prevent Thyroid Disease

Anti-Rheumatic Drugs May Help Prevent Thyroid Disease

The most significant decrease in autoimmune thyroid disease risk was observed in rheumatoid arthritis patients receiving immunomodulatory drugs or 'biological DMARDs'.
Apotransferrin's Potential in Early Stroke Therapy Revealed

Apotransferrin's Potential in Early Stroke Therapy Revealed

Human apotransferrin injected to mice models suffering from intracerebral hemorrhage was found to mitigate the serious effects of stroke.
Anti-cancer Drug Navitoclax Help Treat Lower Back Pain

Anti-cancer Drug Navitoclax Help Treat Lower Back Pain

The reduction of these senescent osteoclasts, possibly through the utilization of current medications, could present a novel approach in managing lower back pain.
Antibody Proves as a Revolutionary Hope for Lupus Nephritis

Antibody Proves as a Revolutionary Hope for Lupus Nephritis

Scientists uncover an antibody that protects the kidney in patients with an autoimmune disease — lupus nephritis.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Prolonging Market Exclusivity of Brand-name Insulin Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests