Prolonging Market Exclusivity of Brand-name Insulin

Analyzing FDA and Patents Reveals Market Tactics

Patents and regulatory exclusivities on FDA-approved insulin products: A longitudinal database study, 1986-2019 - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004309)

These high prices are additionally sustained by patents and regulatory exclusivity that limit competition on brand-name products.Patents are government-granted monopolies that last 20 years and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannot approve generic versions of drugs for marketing until patents have expired.In the new study, researchers used publicly available U.S. FDA and patent data to track all insulin products approved in the U.S. from 1986 to 2019. During the study period, the FDA approved 56 brand-name insulin products.The researchers found thatby a median of 6 years.Moreover, many patents were on the insulin delivery devices rather than the drugs themselves. In two-thirds of drug-device combinations, the device patents were the last to expire; these last-to-expire device patents extended protection for a median of 5.2 years.Overall, manufacturers secured a median of 16 years of protection on their insulin products through patents and exclusivities, surpassing the median of 14 years observed in other studies of top-selling small-molecule drugs.The insulin lines with thefollowed by Novolog (32.3 years) and Novolog 70/30 (30.9 years)."Policy reforms are needed to promote timely competition in the pharmaceutical market and ensure that patients have timely access to drugs at fair prices," the authors say.Feldman adds, "Our study highlights how manufacturers have listed an increasing number of patents on insulin products over the years. These patents can delay competition and keep prices high for patients."Source: Eurekalert