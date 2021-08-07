Inducing Vaccine-like Immune Response Against Bacterium

But, Jay Laver and colleagues engineered N. lactamica to express Neisseria Adhesin A as a vaccine antigen from Neisseria meningitidis, which can cause meningitis.Research team inoculated 26 adult volunteers with the engineered N. lactamica, which persisted in 86% of the subjects for 90 days. The colonization produced immune responses against Neisseria Adhesin A from both plasma cells and memory B cells within 28 days, and the B cells persisted for at least 90 days after colonization.There were no side effects in the volunteers, none of them transmitted the N. lactamica to any contacts who shared the same bed, and the bacteria could be eradicated after 90 days with antibiotics.This delivery system can be used for manipulating the respiratory microbiome or inducing immune tolerance to allergens.Source: Medindia