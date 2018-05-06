medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Preschool Home Visiting Program Improves Academic Performance: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2018 at 2:10 AM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Home visiting programs designed to help families enhance school readiness for their preschool children were associated with improved academic performance, eased the social-emotional adjustment to school, and reduced problems at home for the children, stated study.
Preschool Home Visiting Program Improves Academic Performance: Study
Preschool Home Visiting Program Improves Academic Performance: Study

Little research with long follow-up exists on home-visiting programs that are designed for older preschool children (4-5 years old) and emphasize the parenting practices needed to support school readiness skills in children.

200 4-year-old children from low-income families recruited for this randomized clinical trial in 2008-2009 and followed up in 2013-2014.

95 families chosen to receive 10 home visits during preschool, six visits in kindergarten, parent coaching and home-learning materials as part of the Research-Based and Developmentally Informed-Parent home visiting program (intervention); 105 families served as a comparison group and received math home-learning games in the mail (control); assessment of academic performance, social-emotional adjustment and problems at home by the end of third grade (outcomes)

This was a randomized clinical trial (RCT). RCTs allow for the strongest inferences to be made about the true effect of an intervention. However, not all RCT results can be replicated in real-world settings because patient characteristics or other variables may differ from those that were studied in the RCT.

Karen L. Bierman, Ph.D., Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and coauthors

In this randomized clinical trial that included 200 families (n = 200 children), preschool home visiting promoted gains in child academic performance, social-emotional adjustment, and reduced home problems in third grade. Intervention-related improvements in these 3 domains mediated significant reductions in child need for educational and mental health services. Some parents invited to participate in the study declined to do so, likely contributing to a final group of motivated study participants.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Preschool Children With Autism Have Abnormal Brain Connections, Reveals MRI Study

Preschool Children With Autism Have Abnormal Brain Connections, Reveals MRI Study

Preschool children have brains that are wired differently finds a study on autism spectrum disorder using special MRI technique to show abnormal connections between networks of kids' brains.

Impact of Parents' Physical Activity on Preschoolers

Impact of Parents' Physical Activity on Preschoolers

The study aims to examine the impact of parent modeling of physical activity (PA) and sedentary behaviors on their preschool-aged children.

Physical Fitness Can Improve Your Child's Academic Performance

Physical Fitness Can Improve Your Child's Academic Performance

Regular physical fitness in children can increase the volume of grey matter in two specific regions of the brain - the cortical and subcortical regions.

Shy Preschool Children Learn Less Than Talkative Children

Shy Preschool Children Learn Less Than Talkative Children

A new study has found overly shy and quiet preschool kids, who show withdrawal behaviour during their curriculum, are at greater academic risk than their talkative and boisterous peers.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...