About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Precision Prostate Cancer: Genomic Tests Guide Personalized Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 25 2025 9:29 PM

Genomic tests are revolutionizing prostate cancer care, enabling precise, personalized treatment tailored to each patient.

Precision Prostate Cancer: Genomic Tests Guide Personalized Treatment
Researchers conducted a review examining how three genomic tests—Decipher, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score (GPS), and Prolaris—can aid doctors in treating early-stage prostate cancer. Published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the review highlights that these tests provide valuable insights into cancer characteristics. However, experts emphasize the need for further research on their cost-effectiveness, clinical utility, and impact on racial and ethnic groups, particularly Black men. This review is part of a broader U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs initiative studying genomic classifier testing for prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Doctors often use tests like prostate-specific antigen levels and Gleason scores to help decide how to treat it. Genomic tests look at the genes of the cancer cells, which can give doctors a better idea of how aggressive the cancer might be. This review examines how these tests can help doctors decide the best treatment options for patients.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.
What the Study Found: Observational studies with low bias showed most patients with very low or low baseline risk retained their risk category, though reclassification rates varied by test: 88.1%-100% for GPS, 82.9%-87.2% for Decipher and 76.9% for Prolaris. A randomized trial, however, reported higher reclassification rates to elevated risk categories (34.5% for very low risk and 29.4% for low risk with GPS).

For intermediate-risk patients, upward or downward reclassification depended on the genomic test. GPS studies reported minimal upward reclassification (0%-1.7%) but higher rates of downward reclassification (3.8%-28.8%). Decipher and Prolaris studies showed more substantial risk reclassification in both directions.

Race also influenced reclassification patterns, with differences observed in Black and white men.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it’s too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...
Treatment decisions after testing often shifted toward active surveillance in observational studies, while randomized trials found GPS testing slightly increased preferences for removal of a cancerous prostate gland or radiation.

“Genomic tests give us a clearer picture of how aggressive prostate cancer might be,” said Amir Alishahi Tabriz, M.D., Ph.D., assistant member in the Department of Health Outcomes and Behavior at Moffitt and lead author of the review. “While these tests show promise, we need more well-designed studies to see exactly how they can improve treatment for patients. This is an exciting area of research for the future of cancer care.”

Advertisement
Personalized Medicine
Personalized Medicine
Personalized medicine is an advanced method to predict risk of a human to a disease and its early treatment. It is tailor-made precision medicine with least side effects. Pharmacogenomics is the novel concept based on which personalized medicine is ...
This review highlights that genomic tests can improve how doctors assess prostate cancer risk, but they don’t always lead to major changes in treatment decisions. The study points out that more research is needed to understand exactly how these tests should be used in clinical practice.

Source-Eurekalert
Surgery of prostate gland - Animation
Surgery of prostate gland - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives information regarding Surgery of prostate gland

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education