Practice Yoga for Good Health and Wellness: PM Modi

by Hannah Joy on June 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM
Practice Yoga for Good Health and Wellness: PM Modi

Non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to practice Yoga to improve health.

The Prime Minister urged the people to practice Yoga for good health and wellness. He has also shared a video on Yoga.

International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression

International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression


Isha Upa Yoga, an online tool, can support college students' mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Importance of Yoga

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, "The importance of Yoga becomes even more in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle related ailments are on the rise, particularly among the youth. Practice Yoga for good health and wellness."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had said that apart from 'Asanas', Yoga also consists of several breathing exercises which have many health benefits. In a tweet he had said, "Apart from Asanas, Yoga also consists of several breathing exercises which have many health benefits. This video includes details about these exercises."
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches

Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches


Mind-body therapies and exercises like yoga are found to be effective in preventing the severity and frequency of migraine attacks.
"Yoga's beauty is in its simplicity. All you need is a Yoga mat and some empty space. Yoga can be done at home, during work breaks or in a group," he had said.

Prime Minister Modi had noted that in the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.

The Prime Minister had also urged everyone to observe International Day of Yoga on June 21 and make Yoga a part of daily lives. On this upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21, Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru.



Source: IANS
Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder


Yoga can be used to improve the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Yoga is more effective compared to stress-management education, but not as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy.
Meditation: 7 Reasons Why You Should Meditate Daily

Meditation: 7 Reasons Why You Should Meditate Daily


Meditate is to turn inwards and to concentrate on your inner self. Read on to know more about the benefits of meditating on a daily basis.
News Category
