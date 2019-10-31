In trained athletes, eating potatoes during exercise was found to provide as much fuel and result in similar performance as carbohydrate gels, stated new research. The studythe first to compare a whole-food source of carbohydrates to a commercially produced sports foodis published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.

Potatoes Act as Fuel Source for Athletes

‘Eating carbohydratesa proven effective fueling strategy during long periods of exercisehelps maintain blood sugar (glucose) levels while giving athletes the energy they need to power through a workout or race.’

Show Full Article





The results of vital signs testing were comparable during the potato and gel trials. The athletes experienced a slight increase in digestive system distress with the consumption of potatoes compared to the carbohydrate gel or water trials. However, "the regular use of potato puree as a race feeding strategy may reduce [gastrointestinal] symptoms over time," the research team wrote. "Potatoes are a promising alternative for athletes because they represent a cost-effective, nutrient-dense and whole-food source of [carbohydrates]; furthermore, they serve as a savory race fuel option when compared to the high sweetness of [carbohydrate] gels," the researchers wrote.



Source: Newswise The research team studied competitive athletes in three separate cycling trials. At 15-minute increments during each two-hour trial, the athletes consumed either baked russet potato puree, a commercially available carbohydrate sports gel product or water. The total portions of potato and gel each contained 120 grams of carbohydrates. The research team collected information such as oxygen uptake, blood glucose and lactate concentrations, heart rate, body temperature and perceived exertion throughout the trials. During the cycling trial, the athletes rated gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, gas or bloating.The results of vital signs testing were comparable during the potato and gel trials. The athletes experienced a slight increase in digestive system distress with the consumption of potatoes compared to the carbohydrate gel or water trials. However, "the regular use of potato puree as a race feeding strategy may reduce [gastrointestinal] symptoms over time," the research team wrote. "Potatoes are a promising alternative for athletes because they represent a cost-effective, nutrient-dense and whole-food source of [carbohydrates]; furthermore, they serve as a savory race fuel option when compared to the high sweetness of [carbohydrate] gels," the researchers wrote.Source: Newswise

"Optimal race feeding is somewhat personalized, and race fuel selection will depend on a variety of factors, including taste, cost and risk of gastrointestinal distress," researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign wrote. "While commercially available sports foods have been shown to effectively increase exercise performance, it is relevant to identify other high-performance foods to provide diet diversity for an athlete." This includes whole foods that are both affordable and widely available.