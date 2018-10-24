Poor Mental Health in Comedians Linked to Their Work

Font : A- A+



Comedians working conditions with little or no pay can contribute to poor mental health, reports a new study.



The findings, led by researchers from the Cardiff and Stockholm Universities, showed that anxiety and frustration also stem from financial insecurity, the BBC reported.

Poor Mental Health in Comedians Linked to Their Work



Many of the comedians interviewed admitted they were willing to work for little or no pay to gain favor with comedy club promoters.



‘Ever wondered about the deep emotion behind the comedians? Mental health problems in comedians are linked to their work. Acceptance of free labor without complaining is used not only as a way to enter the profession but also as a bargaining tool for future employment in later stages of a comedians career.’

Read More.. By being positive, "comedians reinforce the prevalence of free labour," said Dimitrinka Stoyanova Russell, a lecturer at Cardiff Business School.



The team discovered that comedians hid feelings of anxiety and frustration arising from financial insecurity to keep their relationships with promoters on an even keel.



Few were willing to confront their employers about inadequate wages or late payments.



"Freelance creative work is a labor of love where opportunities for self-expression are combined with exploitative working conditions," Russell said.



"By projecting an image of positivity, comedians inadvertently reinforce the prevalence of free labor on the live circuit. The uncomplaining acceptance of free labor is used not only as a means to enter the occupation but also as a bargaining device for future employment in later stages of a comedians' career.



"As a result, comedians find themselves accepting gigs without proper remuneration well into their careers."



While the study focuses on work in the creative industries, the team argues that their findings might inform research on wider employment practices.



"Research like this might show how freelance workers in these economies use forms of emotion management to establish relationships with multiple employers," Nick Butler, Assistant Professor at Stockholm Business School, was quoted by the BBC.



"Our study describes what happens when workers feel compelled to endure uncertainty with a smile."



Source: IANS Many of the comedians interviewed admitted they were willing to work for little or no pay to gain favor with comedy club promoters.By being positive, "comedians reinforce the prevalence of free labour," said Dimitrinka Stoyanova Russell, a lecturer at Cardiff Business School.The team discovered that comedians hid feelings of anxiety and frustration arising from financial insecurity to keep their relationships with promoters on an even keel.Few were willing to confront their employers about inadequate wages or late payments."Freelance creative work is a labor of love where opportunities for self-expression are combined with exploitative working conditions," Russell said."By projecting an image of positivity, comedians inadvertently reinforce the prevalence of free labor on the live circuit. The uncomplaining acceptance of free labor is used not only as a means to enter the occupation but also as a bargaining device for future employment in later stages of a comedians' career."As a result, comedians find themselves accepting gigs without proper remuneration well into their careers."While the study focuses on work in the creative industries, the team argues that their findings might inform research on wider employment practices."Research like this might show how freelance workers in these economies use forms of emotion management to establish relationships with multiple employers," Nick Butler, Assistant Professor at Stockholm Business School, was quoted by the BBC."Our study describes what happens when workers feel compelled to endure uncertainty with a smile."Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: