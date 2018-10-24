medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Poor Mental Health in Comedians Linked to Their Work

by Iswarya on  October 24, 2018 at 11:50 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Comedians working conditions with little or no pay can contribute to poor mental health, reports a new study.

The findings, led by researchers from the Cardiff and Stockholm Universities, showed that anxiety and frustration also stem from financial insecurity, the BBC reported.
Poor Mental Health in Comedians Linked to Their Work
Poor Mental Health in Comedians Linked to Their Work

Many of the comedians interviewed admitted they were willing to work for little or no pay to gain favor with comedy club promoters.

By being positive, "comedians reinforce the prevalence of free labour," said Dimitrinka Stoyanova Russell, a lecturer at Cardiff Business School.

The team discovered that comedians hid feelings of anxiety and frustration arising from financial insecurity to keep their relationships with promoters on an even keel.

Few were willing to confront their employers about inadequate wages or late payments.

"Freelance creative work is a labor of love where opportunities for self-expression are combined with exploitative working conditions," Russell said.

"By projecting an image of positivity, comedians inadvertently reinforce the prevalence of free labor on the live circuit. The uncomplaining acceptance of free labor is used not only as a means to enter the occupation but also as a bargaining device for future employment in later stages of a comedians' career.

"As a result, comedians find themselves accepting gigs without proper remuneration well into their careers."

While the study focuses on work in the creative industries, the team argues that their findings might inform research on wider employment practices.

"Research like this might show how freelance workers in these economies use forms of emotion management to establish relationships with multiple employers," Nick Butler, Assistant Professor at Stockholm Business School, was quoted by the BBC.

"Our study describes what happens when workers feel compelled to endure uncertainty with a smile."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy

Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy

Psychotherapy helps in treating mentally-ill individuals by making them talk with a psychiatrist, psychologist or other mental health provider.

Blink Reflex to Measure Mental Health

Blink Reflex to Measure Mental Health

The Blink Reflexometer, a high-speed videography-based device that triggers, records, and analyzes a blink reflex can measure neurological health.

Excess Stress Hormone Levels Tied to Deteriorating Mental Health

Excess Stress Hormone Levels Tied to Deteriorating Mental Health

Higher levels of Cortisol affect the natural DNA process and mental health.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive