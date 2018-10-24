medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Poor Dental Health May Increase High Blood Pressure Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 24, 2018 at 11:41 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor oral hygiene may increase the risk of high blood pressure (hypertension), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Hypertension.
Poor Dental Health May Increase High Blood Pressure Risk
Poor Dental Health May Increase High Blood Pressure Risk

Ensuring good dental health is as important as maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet for the management of high blood pressure (BP), according to a new research.

People with healthier gums were found to have lower blood pressure and responded better to BP-lowering medications, compared with individuals who have periodontitis -- serious gum infection that damages gums and can destroy the jawbone.

Importantly, poor oral health was found to interfere with blood pressure control in people diagnosed with hypertension. They were 20 percent less likely to reach healthy BP ranges, compared with patients having good oral health.

The findings stressed that patients with periodontal disease may warrant closer BP monitoring, the researchers said.

"Physicians should pay close attention to patients' oral health, particularly those receiving treatment for hypertension, and urge those with signs of periodontal disease to seek dental care," said Davide Pietropaoli, a post-doctoral student from the University of L'Aquila in Italy.

"Likewise, dental health professionals should be aware that oral health is indispensable to overall physiological health, including cardiovascular status," he added.

For the study, the team examined more than 3,600 people with high BP.

The target blood pressure range for people with hypertension is less than 130/80 mmHg.

Patients with severe periodontitis were found to have systolic pressure (top number) that was, on average, 3 mmHg higher than those with good oral health.

"Patients with high blood pressure and the clinicians who care for them should be aware that good oral health may be just as important in controlling the condition as are several lifestyle interventions are known to help control blood pressure, such as a low-salt diet, regular exercise, and weight control," Pietropaoli noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Good dental hygiene boosts overall physical health, makes teeth strong and everlasting and gives you that beautiful, confident smile.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Tooth Decay Thalassemia Tooth Discoloration Teeth Chart Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Quiz on Hypertension 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive