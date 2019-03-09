medindia

Pneumonia causing bacteria Attack Using Bleaching Agent

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 3, 2019 at 5:41 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bacteria use hydrogen peroxide to weaken the immune system and cause pneumonia, according to the study at Umeå University and Stockholm University, Sweden, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
Pneumonia causing bacteria Attack Using Bleaching Agent
Pneumonia causing bacteria Attack Using Bleaching Agent

Hydrogen peroxide is used as a bleaching agent used to whiten teeth or hair, stain remover, and for cleaning surfaces and disinfecting wounds.

Show Full Article


"By using hydrogen peroxide to defeat the immune system, you could say that the bacteria are fighting fire with fire. The body itself also produces hydrogen peroxide as a defence against the bacteria. Therefore, it was surprising to see that many types of bacteria actually use the same substance to overcome the body's defences," says Nelson Gekara, research leader.

Saskia Erttmann and Nelson Gekara mainly focused their studies on Streptococcus pneumoniae. This bacterium, often called pneumococcus, is the most common bacterium causing pneumonia but can also cause, among other illnesses, meningitis or severe sepsis. In addition, this bacterium can pave the way for other microbes to attack.

This makes the bacterium one of the most deadly in the world. At the same time, many people have the bacterium in the upper respiratory tract as a part of the normal flora without falling ill or even knowing about it. It is therefore important to understand how pneumococci affect the body's immune system.

The ultimate goal of any invading microbe is to reside peacefully within our bodies without evoking a strong inflammatory reaction that may result in the elimination of the microbe or cause us harm. The researchers have found that pneumococcus and other bacteria accomplish this by targeting a key component of the immune system - the inflammasomes.

Inflammasomes are protein complexes, which upon recognizing foreign molecules, for example those found in microbes or damaged cells, initiate reactions to kill microbes and to clear diseased cells.

In mice models, the researchers observed that bacteria manipulated to produce less hydrogen peroxide were unable to inactivate inflammasomes and therefore elicited a faster inflammatory response that effectively cleared the bacteria from mouse lungs. The researchers also found that by inoculating the mice with a special enzyme, catalase, which breaks down hydrogen peroxide, one could increase the inflammation and inflammatory symptoms, leading to faster elimination of pneumococci from the lung.

"Inflammation often has negative connotations. However, for the body inflammation is an important process in the immune system's defence against attacking microbes. Most microbes produce hydrogen peroxide to varying degrees. Our studies demonstrate that hydrogen peroxide is an inhibitor of an important component of the inflammatory machinery suggesting that the mechanism we have uncovered is a common strategy employed by many microbes to thrive within us," says Saskia Erttmann, first author in the study and former member of Nelson Gekara's research group.

"One of the best known substances with the ability to neutralize hydrogen peroxide and that could hence boost anti-bacterial immunity are vitamins such as Vitamin C found in fruits. Perhaps the old adage 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away' is not off the mark," adds Nelson Gekara.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Hib Vaccine Pneumonia Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Q Fever Silicosis Respiratory Distress Syndrome Cough Symptom Evaluation Food Safety for Health Facial Hair 

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment

Home Remedies For Chicken Pox

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive