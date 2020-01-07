PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Corona Negligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged everyone to follow social distancing norms strictly. He said that since Unlock 1 has been implemented, carelessness and preventive measures like wearing maks and maintaining social distancing are not followed by citizens.



In his sixth address to the nation, the Prime Minister said, "irresponsible and negligent" behavior had been on the rise during 'Unlock 1'.

‘In his brief address, PM said those not following social distancing norms during the coronavirus pandemic should be made aware of the problem.’





Asking people to take care of their health, Modi said that due to timely decisions, like lockdown, lakhs of lives could be saved, and the country's death rate was amongst the lowest in the world.



Modi exhorted people to spread awareness amongst those not following such rules and regulations.



Citing the example of the Prime Minister of a country being fined Rs 13,000 for not wearing a mask in public, he said local administration in India should act with the same alacrity, since no one, including the Prime Minister, was above the rule of law.



The Prime Minister addressed the nation a day after the government announced 'Unlock 2' as the country headed to a scarier phase of coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 5,66,840 and the number of fatalities inching to the 17,000-mark.



Earlier, Modi said, people were more careful about the use of masks, washing hands for more than 20 seconds several times during the day, and maintaining 'do tandoori'. "Regulations need to be followed with the same seriousness as during lockdown, especially in the containment zones," Modi said.