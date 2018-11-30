medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Platelets Grown from Stem Cells Prove Promising

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 30, 2018 at 4:01 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new way to grow human platelets in the laboratory from stem cells derived from fat tissue has been developed by scientists. The achievement, reported today in the journal Blood, suggests manufactured platelets could eventually reduce the reliance on donated platelets to help patients with cancer and other disorders.
Platelets Grown from Stem Cells Prove Promising
Platelets Grown from Stem Cells Prove Promising

Platelets are a component of blood that helps with clotting. Platelet transfusions can be life-saving for patients dealing with cancer or the effects of chemotherapy, infections, immune disorders, or platelet disorders.

Over 4.5 million platelet units of plasma are transfused every year worldwide, a need that currently must be met by human donors. Because donated platelets have a shelf life of less than a week, supplies often fall short of patient needs. In addition, donated platelets are subject to inherent safety risks due to infection from the donor and immune response in the recipient.

In the new study, researchers led by Yumiko Matsubara, PhD, of Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan, built on previous efforts to prove that fat (adipose) tissue could be used to create a stem cell line that yielded functioning platelets in just 12 days.

"By removing the donor from the equation, adipose-derived stem cells could be used to provide a ready supply of safe, tolerable platelets to meet an ever-changing demand," said Dr. Mastubara." Researchers initially sought to derive platelets from two other types of stem cells including one known as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS). They noticed adipose-derived cells, which were being used as a negative control in the experiments, had produced megakaryocyte- and platelet-sized cells that naturally expressed several genes important to producing platelets.

After refining methods for coaxing adipose-derived stem cells to produce platelets, the researchers conducted a series of tests to determine whether the manufactured platelets would function similarly to natural human platelets. They verified that the lab-grown platelets contained hallmark proteins found on the surface of natural platelets, as well as granules that are key to the clotting process. Blood clotting simulations and experiments using mice confirmed that the platelets behave like donated platelets, gathering together into clumps to form clots. "Though more expensive to harvest compared to donor-derived platelets, this research demonstrates that platelets can be produced from adipose-derived cells by a rather simple method," said Matsubara.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Blood Transfusion

A blood transfusion is a medical procedure in which compatible, cross-matched blood (red blood cells) is transfused into a person through an intravenous line (IV).

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

New Gene Gives Stem Cells a Winning Boost After Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy acts as an evolutionary selection pressure that favors the survival of PPM1D mutant cells because they have better fitness than normal cells and 'win' under this specific type of stress.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemias.

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord Blood Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells von Willebrand Disease Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells Stem Cell Therapy 

What's New on Medindia

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive