Plant Product Effective in Blocking Coronavirus

The study also showed that thapsigargin (TG), discovered by the same group of scientists to block other viruses, including the original SARS-CoV-2, was just as effective at treating all of the newer SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the Delta variant.Researchers showed that the plant-derived antiviral triggers a highly effective broad-spectrum host-centred antiviral innate immune response against three major types of human respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.Researchers set out to find out how Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 are able to multiply in cells relative to each other as single variant infections and in co-infections- where cells are infected with two variants at the same time.Of the three, the Delta variant showed the highest ability to multiply in cells, and was most able to spread directly to neighbouring cells; its amplification rate at 24 hours of infection was over four times that of the Alpha variant and nine times more than the Beta variant.The Delta variant boosted the multiplication of its co-infected partners. Co-infection with Alpha and Delta or Alpha and Beta conferred multiplication synergy, where total new virus output was greater than the sum of corresponding single-variant infections.A single pre-infection priming dose of TG effectively blocked all single-variant infections and every co-infection at greater than 95% relative to controls. Likewise, TG was effective in inhibiting each variant during active infection.Professor Kin Chow Chang, lead author of the study, said: "Our new study has given us better insights into the dominance of the Delta variant. Even though we have shown that this variant is clearly the most infectious and promotes production of other variants in co-infections, we are pleased to have shown that TG is just as effective against all of them."Together, these results point to the antiviral potential of TG as a post-exposure prophylactic and an active therapeutic agent."Source: Medindia