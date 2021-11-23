About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Physical Activity

by Karishma Abhishek on November 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM
Font : A-A+

Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Physical Activity

Alzheimer's disease outcomes may be improved through physical activity that helps lower brain inflammation as per a study at the Society For Neuroscience, published in JNeurosci.

An active lifestyle holds a potential number of benefits. However, how physical activity improves brain health, especially in Alzheimer's disease remains unclear.

Advertisement


The present study shows that physical activity may benefit via reduced brain's immune cell - microglia activation. It is known that too much activation of microglia may trigger inflammation, disrupt brain signaling, and damage neurons.

Casaletto et al. investigated 167 older adults across the spectrum of cognitive aging for the relationship between physical activity and microglia activation - part of the Rush Memory and Aging Project.
Advertisement

Effect of Physical Activity

The participants for up to ten days (24 hours a day) straight before annual cognitive exams put on the activity monitors. The microglial activation and Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology was then measured in post-mortem brain tissue analyses.

It was found that lower microglial activation especially in the inferior temporal gyrus (brain region hit the hardest by AD) occurred with greater physical activity. Moreover, physical activity had a more pronounced effect on inflammation among those with severe AD pathology.

The findings may help examine if physical activity interventions can alter microglia activation in AD patients.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Novel Therapeutics for Diabetes
Plant Product Effective in Blocking Coronavirus >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Workout Pain Dementia 

Recommended Reading
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
New Promising Approach for Alzheimer’s Disease
New Promising Approach for Alzheimer’s Disease
New research opens up the possibility to not only treat Alzheimer's disease but also to potentially ...
Biomarkers To Assess Neuronal Damage In Alzheimer’s Disease
Biomarkers To Assess Neuronal Damage In Alzheimer’s Disease
New biomarkers to determine the neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease have been proposed by a new ....
Role of Brain’s Immune Cell in Alzheimer’s Disease
Role of Brain’s Immune Cell in Alzheimer’s Disease
Role of the brain's immune cells is investigated for its association to a gene mutation found in ......
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss....
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladd...
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating ef...
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical cau...
Workout Pain
Workout Pain
Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essentia...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close