by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 7, 2020 at 7:48 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Places Have Now Turned Into COVID-19 Hotspots
Community transfer has started in several places in country making them into the hotspot of the virus.

The situation in India is much better as compared to the world, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria.

Gulerai said: "In India situation is still better when we compare the virus outbreak across the globe. However, some places have become the hotspot which is matter of concern but if we can contain the community transmission then we can maintain the stage two in the country."


The stage two of the coronavirus is when the infection is limited to those who have come from abroad and their near ones. In stage three, this infection starts spreading in people who are not in direct contact with the infected person.

In stage three it is also difficult to find out the source of infection and the transmission is very quick which infects large number of people. A lot of experts have denied that India has reached stage three.

Guleria said the condition in India is between stage two and three. He said: "It can only be contained by following the lockdown properly. People should stay at home so that the chain of coronavirus spread can be broken."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
READ MORE
Fluorosis
Fluorosis is a condition caused due to higher fluoride levels in your body. It affects the teeth by changing the enamel coating on it and also the bones.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.
READ MORE
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake