Piperlongumine Kills Cancer Cells of Retinoblastoma

Dr. Nathalie Allaman-Pillet from The Institute for Research in Ophthalmology in Switzerland said, "Retinoblastoma is a malignant tumor derived from photoreceptor precursor cells."Left untreated advanced tumors limit eye preservation and expose patients to risks of metastasis and death.PL was an anticancer compound modulating apoptosis, ROS production, cell proliferation, migration and invasion, and showing selective cytotoxic effect on several cancer cell types including pancreatic, renal, prostate, and breast cancers.In this report, they studied the death potential of PL on two human retinoblastoma cell lines, WERI-Rb and Y79.The Allaman-Pillet Research Team concluded in theirResearch Output, "Our study reports that PL induces retinoblastoma cells death through the accumulation of ROS resulting in cellular oxidative stress.A potential role of FOXM1 in this cell death process has to be verified using inhibitors or following FOXM1 overexpression. These data provide in vitro evidence that PL could serve as a potential anticancer molecule in retinoblastoma treatment."Source: Medindia