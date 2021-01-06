by Angela Mohan on  June 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM Cancer News
Piperlongumine Kills Cancer Cells of Retinoblastoma
New study analyzed the effects of Piperlongumine (PL), a natural compound isolated from Piper longum L., on two human retinoblastoma cell lines, WERI-Rb and Y79.

PL effectively inhibited cell growth, impacted the cell cycle by decreasing the level of cyclins and CDK1 and increasing CDKN1A and triggered a caspase-3 independent cell death process in which reactive oxygen species production is a major player.

PL toxicity was caused by a ROS scavenger N-acetyl-l-cysteine treatment.


Dr. Nathalie Allaman-Pillet from The Institute for Research in Ophthalmology in Switzerland said, "Retinoblastoma is a malignant tumor derived from photoreceptor precursor cells."

Left untreated advanced tumors limit eye preservation and expose patients to risks of metastasis and death.

PL was an anticancer compound modulating apoptosis, ROS production, cell proliferation, migration and invasion, and showing selective cytotoxic effect on several cancer cell types including pancreatic, renal, prostate, and breast cancers.

In this report, they studied the death potential of PL on two human retinoblastoma cell lines, WERI-Rb and Y79.

The Allaman-Pillet Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output, "Our study reports that PL induces retinoblastoma cells death through the accumulation of ROS resulting in cellular oxidative stress.

A potential role of FOXM1 in this cell death process has to be verified using inhibitors or following FOXM1 overexpression. These data provide in vitro evidence that PL could serve as a potential anticancer molecule in retinoblastoma treatment."



Source: Medindia

