Piano Lessons may Help Improve Your Child’s Language Skill

by Rishika Gupta on  June 27, 2018 at 10:52 AM
Piano lessons may help improve your children's Language Skills, finds a new study. It has been found to be helpful in enhancing word discrimination and language proficiency. The findings suggested that piano lessons may have a specific effect on the children's ability to distinguish between different pitches, which helped them to distinguish different words better.
Piano Lessons may Help Improve Your Child’s Language Skill

However it did not appear to confer any benefit for overall cognitive ability, as measured by IQ, attention span, and working memory, the researchers said.

"The children didn't differ in the broader cognitive measures, but they did show some improvements in word discrimination, particularly for consonants. The piano group showed the best improvement there," said Robert Desimone from The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, included data from nearly 100 children aged four or five years, who were divided into three groups -- one that received 45-minute piano lessons three times a week; one that received extra reading instruction for the same period of time; and one that received neither intervention.

After six months, the researchers tested the children on their ability to discriminate words based on differences in vowels, consonants, or tone.

The results showed that children who had piano lessons showed a significant advantage over children in the extra reading group in discriminating between words that differ by one consonant.

Children in both the piano group and extra reading group performed better than children who received neither intervention when it came to discriminating words based on vowel differences.

"That's a big thing for kids in learning a language: being able to hear the differences between words. They really did benefit from that," Desimone added.

The researchers hope their findings could encourage other schools to keep or enhance their music offerings.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Malnutrition Kills 61 Children Every Day in MP, India

Malnutrition Kills 61 Children Every Day in MP, India

Malnutrition is a major cause of death in children between 0-9 age group. Nearly 61 children die every day in Madhya Pradesh, India mainly due to malnutrition.

Children With Existing Allergies Should be Screened for Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Children With Existing Allergies Should be Screened for Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Children with known skin, food and respiratory allergies should be screened for an emerging, chronic food allergy called eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a painful inflammation of the esophagus, the food tube between the mouth and stomach.

Mother's Diabetes Linked to Increased Autism Risk for Children

Mother's Diabetes Linked to Increased Autism Risk for Children

Risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may be increased in children of mothers with the three main types of diabetes that complicate pregnancy. The severity of maternal diabetes and the timing of exposure may also be a factor.

Britain Bans the Sale of Caffeinated Drinks to Children

Britain Bans the Sale of Caffeinated Drinks to Children

Britain is now making plans to eradicate childhood obesity by banning the sale of high-energy caffeine loaded drinks to children. The ban comes after a study found that a quarter of 6 to 9-year-olds consumed them.

Stuttering

Stuttering

Stuttering, stammering or disfluency is a speech disorder that can hamper communication and affect a person’s quality of life. Its impact can be treated effectively by stuttering therapy.

