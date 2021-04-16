by Angela Mohan on  April 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM Drug News
Pfizer/BioNTech’s Drug Predict to Reach Peak Sales in Two Years
Tozinameran is forecast to have peak sales of $24.8bn in its second year on the market, which 20% more than Humira's peak sales of $20.5bn, indicating that Comirnaty could be the next top drug in peak sales, as per GlobalData.

Quentin Horgan MSc, Analyst for Drugs Database at GlobalData, comments: "Humira has been the top drug by sales for nearly a decade, despite having been on the market for nearly 20 years and having lost its market exclusivity within the EU in 2018 and Japan in 2017.

Pfizer/BioNTech is assessed to stop this reign after two years and shows the power of this drug's high efficacy, its first-to-market status, the demand presented by ongoing vaccination programs and that Comirnaty is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 vaccines."


Since its EMA's approval as a COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, Comirnaty has taken regulatory approval in EU and Japan. It also gained EUAs in US, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.

Horgan continues: "Comirnaty is currently the leading vaccine by 2020 sales with Pfizer and BioNTech Se recording combined sales of $456m over double what Moderna and over 100 times more than Astrazeneca has reported for 2020.

In February 2021, the FDA approved Comirnaty to be stored at -25°C to -15°C (-13°F to 5°F) for two weeks, which is much higher than its previous storage requirement of -80°C (-112°F).

Horgan adds: "This new temperature range places it on par with its rival, Moderna's mRNA-1273.The temperature range also allows for greater flexibility in managing and maintaining Comirnaty's distribution and supply, and makes it more appealing to emerging markets, which do not have sufficient supercooling capacity.

"It remains to be seen if Comirnaty's actual sales in 2021 will meet these forecast predictions. Several vaccines have received EUAs and approvals, including Moderna's mRNA-1273, AstraZeneca's AZD-1222, and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-7843673; these may take market share away from Comirnaty."



