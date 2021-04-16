Pfizer/BioNTech’s Drug Predict to Reach Peak Sales in Two Years

Since its EMA's approval as a COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, Comirnaty has taken regulatory approval in EU and Japan. It also gained EUAs in US, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.Horgan continues: "Comirnaty is currently the leading vaccine by 2020 sales with Pfizer and BioNTech Se recording combined sales of $456m over double what Moderna and over 100 times more than Astrazeneca has reported for 2020.In February 2021, the FDA approved Comirnaty to be stored at -25°C to -15°C (-13°F to 5°F) for two weeks, which is much higher than its previous storage requirement of -80°C (-112°F).Horgan adds: "This new temperature range places it on par with its rival, Moderna's mRNA-1273.The temperature range also allows for greater flexibility in managing and maintaining Comirnaty's distribution and supply, and makes it more appealing to emerging markets, which do not have sufficient supercooling capacity."It remains to be seen if Comirnaty's actual sales in 2021 will meet these forecast predictions. Several vaccines have received EUAs and approvals, including Moderna's mRNA-1273, AstraZeneca's AZD-1222, and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-7843673; these may take market share away from Comirnaty."Source: Medindia