by Colleen Fleiss on  May 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine Very Effective Against Variants
The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is found to be highly effective against severe pneumonia and death caused by both UK-, South Africa-variants, results of twin studies have shown.

The studies, based on the real-world use of the vaccine in Qatar and Israel, suggested that the vaccine can prevent the worst outcomes caused by B117, the variant first identified in the UK, and B1351, first identified in South Africa, in young and old.

Among people 85 or older, the vaccine was more than 94 per cent effective at preventing infection, hospitalisation and death.The team from the Israel Ministry of Health used national pandemic surveillance data between January 24 and April 3. There were 232,268 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country and the most prevalent strain was B117. It accounted for 94.5 per cent of specimens tested.


The second study, appearing in the New England Journal of Medicine, is based on information about more than 200,000 people from Qatar's national Covid-19 databases between February 1 and March 31, the New York Times reported.

In multiple analyses, the researchers found that the vaccine was 87 to 89.5 per cent effective at preventing infection with B117 among people who were at least two weeks past their second shot. It was 72.1 to 75 per cent effective at preventing infection with B1351 among those who had reached the two-week point, the report said.

The vaccine was highly effective at protecting against the worst outcomes. Overall, it was 97.4 percent effective at preventing severe, critical or fatal disease from any form of the coronavirus, and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe, critical or fatal disease caused by B117 or B1351.

"This is really good news. At this point in time, we can confidently say that we can use this vaccine, even in the presence of circulating variants of concern," Annelies Wilder-Smith, an infectious disease researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Who Should be Prioritized for Covid-19 Vaccination?
Prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines can save lives and reduce the spread of infection. Prioritization has benefits because people differ in at least two key ways - their risk of infection and the likelihood of serious consequences from infection
READ MORE
Sinovac Covid Vaccine to Be Reviewed by EMA
Sinovac, the Chinese company will be evaluated by the European Medicine Agency (EMA) under usual European Union (EU) standards for effectiveness, safety and quality.
READ MORE
AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Benefits More Compared to Risks
Pausing AstraZeneca vaccinations because of suspected links to deadly blood clots could cause COVID-19 to spread, cause more deaths.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked