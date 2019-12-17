medindia

Personalized Medicine for the Common Cardiac Arrhythmia

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 17, 2019 at 5:36 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Atrial fibrillation patients are closer to accessing personalized medicine, according to new study led by Dr David Filgueiras, of the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), the Hospital Clínico San Carlos de Madrid, and the Centro de Investigación en Red de Enfermedades Cardiovasculares (CIBERCV).
Personalized Medicine for the Common Cardiac Arrhythmia
Personalized Medicine for the Common Cardiac Arrhythmia

This project has been supported by the Fundación Interhospitalaria para la Investigación Cardiovascular (Fundación FIC).

Show Full Article


The study, published in the latest edition of Europace, involved the participation of 51 Spanish hospitals and the Fundación Interhospitalaria para la Investigación Cardiovascular.

The results show that cardiac electrical signals from patients fitted with pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-defibrillators can be used to monitor and predict the progression of the arrhythmia in a personalized and specific manner.

This is achieved with standard data transmission technology installed in implantable devices such as pacemakers. This technology can be used to monitor cardiac electrical activity during episodes of atrial fibrillation, thus establishing disease status and the rate of progression.

Atrial fibrillation is the most frequent chronic sustained arrhythmia, affecting more than 30 million people worldwide and an estimated 600,000 or more people in Spain. One in every three people will develop the condition in their lifetime.

The risk is higher in people with certain diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension. Risk is also increased by lifestyle habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol or other substances.

Atrial fibrillation, explained Dr Filgueiras, tends to begin with episodes of short duration that resolve themselves. As the condition progresses, episodes become more prolonged until they become persistent. At this stage, episodes no longer terminate spontaneously, and the heart struggles to recover a healthy, stable rhythm, even after medication or surgery.

In recent years, several risk scales have been developed to estimate individual risk of developing atrial fibrillation over a 10-year period. However, according to Dr Filgueiras, "once atrial fibrillation develops, its progression varies significantly between patients; in some, a pattern of repeated short episodes is maintained for years, whereas in others it progresses rapidly to longer episodes associated with atrial dilatation and major difficulties in controlling heart rhythm."

There is thus a need for methods to individually monitor and predict the progression of atrial fibrillation. This would allow, after the initiation of atrial fibrillation episodes, "optimal timing of the most appropriate medical treatment, avoiding delays until the arrhythmia has progressed to a state that is harder to control," explained CNIC researcher Dr José Jalife, an author on the study.

According to Dr Filgueiras, "this technology opens up enormous possibilities in personalized medicine for atrial fibrillation patients because it allows us to determine the progression rate of the arrhythmia in each individual and to optimize the timing of medical intervention with current treatment options."

In addition, Dr Julián Villacastín, director of the Instituto Cardiovascular del Hospital Clínico San Carlos and an author on the study, this new approach to atrial fibrillation diagnosis "will allow us to monitor the influence of different interventions on disease progression."

The study findings were obtained by independent big-data screening of databases held at leading national hospitals in Spain together with interdisciplinary collaboration between physicians and engineers, including first author Dr José María Lillo of the CNIC and the Fundación Interhospitalaria para la Investigación Cardiovascular.

Dr Lillo explained that "tools based on signals from pacemakers or defibrillators could in the near future be adapted to exploit signals from other devices such as smart watches or even holter devices for long-duration ECG recording." This has the potential to expand this type of personalized medicine to a much larger population of patients with conditions other than atrial fibrillation.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic heartbeats are small changes in regular, normal heartbeats. These changes cause either a skipped or extra heartbeat.

Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm

Normal heart rate and rhythm can be measured by checking pulse on the wrist and evaluated with an electrocardiogram. Myths about heart rate can lead to anxiety.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityPalpitations And ArrhythmiasCardiac CatheterizationCongenital Heart DiseaseStatinsCardiomyopathyPalpitations Symptom EvaluationAtrial FibrillationEctopic HeartbeatHeart Rate and Heart Rhythm

What's New on Medindia

Spicy Treat: Eating Chili Peppers 4 Times a Week can Reduce Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon

Musical Hand Washing: Popular Nursery Rhyme can Protect Your Child From Infections
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive