medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

People With Serious Mental Illness can also Quit Smoking With a Little Help

by Rishika Gupta on  August 24, 2018 at 2:45 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

With a good set of friends, even people with serious mental illnesses can quit smoking, finds a new study. The friends who are former smokers come as a great advantage. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Translational Behaviorial Medicine .
People With Serious Mental Illness can also Quit Smoking With a Little Help
People With Serious Mental Illness can also Quit Smoking With a Little Help

While studies have shown that most smokers with SMI want to quit, they are less likely to do so--or to take advantage of available smoking cessation treatments. In order to better understand why quit rates were so low among this group, researchers from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School explored how social networks (defined as social interactions and personal relationships) influenced smoking outcomes among people with SMI who participated in smoking cessation programs.

The researchers asked 41 people with serious mental illness, who participated in smoking cessation treatment in community mental health centers throughout New Hampshire, to identify their social contacts and their relationships, including whom they spent the most time with during a typical week. They were also asked to name up to five people who have said or done anything to influence their smoking in the past year.

In total, each person named up 10 friends, family members, roommates, romantic partners, co-workers or others who they spent the most time with and who had influenced their efforts to quit smoking. They then were asked to give information on the type and strength of the relationship; whether and how often they had smoked cigarettes with the contact in the past 12 months; if the contact was a current, former or never smoker; and if the contact had ever helped them quit or gotten in the way of them quitting.

They also were asked whether they thought the contact would approve of them using cessation counseling or medications to quit smoking.

Among their findings from a study published in the July 17th issue of Translational Behavioral Medicine:
  • Study participants had an average age of 47; 49% were female; 42% had a psychiatric diagnosis of bipolar disorder; 32% had a diagnosis of major depressive disorder; 26% had a diagnosis of schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder.
  • Forty-four percent of the 243 contacts identified in the social network interviews were family members, with 12% identified as parents; friends comprised 45% of social networks--with coworkers, neighbors, peers at the mental health center, and members of a shared social group comprising the rest of the network.
  • Participants reported contacts' smoking status as 52% current smokers; 30% never smokers; and 18% former smokers.
  • Sixty-three percent of participants had smoked with a contact at least once per month during the past year.
  • Fifty-seven percent of contacts had helped a participant quit smoking within the past year, whereas 14% of contacts hindered a participants' efforts to quit smoking.
  • According to participant reporting, 90% of contacts approved of them using counseling to quit smoking, while 75% approved of using medications to quit.
The researchers say the strongest result they found was the association between contacts' smoking status and study participants' smoking status--having contacts who were former smokers decreased the odds that participant was still a smoker following cessation treatment.

They also found that having a highly connected friend group was associated with decreased odd that the participant was still smoking post-treatment.

The researchers noted that having former smokers in one's network may be a valuable resource for quitting, particularly for vulnerable groups where there is a high prevalence and acceptability of smoking. They also suggested that future cessation treatments could teach smokers with SMI effective skills for seeking support for quitting from people in their social networks.

"The clustering of health behaviors and outcomes, such smoking, and obesity, in social networks, is well-documented," says lead author and Assistant Professor at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice Kelly Aschbrenner. "As researchers and behavioral health specialists, it's important we investigate these social networks and their impact on our health so that we can design better public health programs and policies, particularly for vulnerable or disadvantaged groups like people with serious mental illnesses."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

US Smokers With Serious Mental Illness Wants to Quit

US Smokers With Serious Mental Illness Wants to Quit

Patients with serious mental illness die an average of 25 years younger than people who don't have these problems, and smoking is a big factor.

Intervention Reduces Self-stigma Among Victims of Serious Mental Illness

Intervention Reduces Self-stigma Among Victims of Serious Mental Illness

Researchers have discovered a new intervention to cut self-stigma among victims of serious mental illness.

New Smartphone App Developed Helps Manage Serious Mental Illness In The Elderly

New Smartphone App Developed Helps Manage Serious Mental Illness In The Elderly

A new technology has been developed for middle-aged and older adults to use their smartphone to self-manage their mental illness and chronic health conditions.

People With Serious Mental Illnesses can Lose Weight

People With Serious Mental Illnesses can Lose Weight

In a recent study it was found that people with serious mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression can lose weight and keep it off through a modified program.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive