medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

People with Eating Disorders are More Prone to Exercise Addiction

by Iswarya on  January 29, 2020 at 1:41 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has revealed a significantly greater prevalence of exercise addiction among people who suffer from eating disorders. The findings of the study are published in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders.
People with Eating Disorders are More Prone to Exercise Addiction
People with Eating Disorders are More Prone to Exercise Addiction

The study was led by Mike Trott of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU). The research is the first to measure rates of exercise addiction in groups of people with and without the characteristics of an eating disorder, The meta-analysis examined data from 2,140 participants across nine different studies, including from the UK, the US, Australia and Italy.

Show Full Article


It found that people displaying characteristics of an eating disorder are 3.7 times more likely to suffer from addiction to exercise than people displaying no indication of an eating disorder.

Trott, a Ph.D. researcher in Sports Science at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: "It is known that those with eating disorders are more likely to display addictive personality and obsessive-compulsive behaviors. We are also aware that having an unhealthy relationship with food often means an increased amount of exercise, but this is the first time that a risk factor has been calculated.

"It is not uncommon to want to improve our lifestyles by eating healthier and doing more exercise, particularly at the start of the year. However, it is important to moderate this behavior and not fall victim to 'crash diets' or anything that eliminates certain foods entirely, as these can easily lead to eating disorders.

"Our study shows that displaying signs of an eating disorder significantly increases the chance of an unhealthy relationship with exercise, and this can have negative consequences, including mental health issues and injury.

"Health professionals working with people with eating disorders should consider monitoring exercise levels as a priority, as this group has been shown to suffer from serious medical conditions as a result of excessive exercises, such as fractures, increased rates of cardiovascular disease in younger patients, and increased overall mortality."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2018: Why Wait?

Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2018 takes place from 26th February to 4th March, with the theme 'Why Wait?' It is necessary to promote healthy attitudes of eating, self-acceptance, self-esteem, and positive body image.

Heads-up! Eating Disorders Can Affect Fertility!

When patients were informed that eating disorders can affect their reproductive health, they felt that it made them feel worse than helping them get out of it.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2017

Eating Disorders Awareness Week is observed from February 27 to March 4 to raise awareness on these disorders and get people into treatment as quickly as possible.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Anorexia NervosaBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ectopic Heartbeat

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive