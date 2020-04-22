by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 22, 2020 at 6:18 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

People Aged 60-69 Decrlared At Increased Risk By UK Health Policy
7.3 million people in the UK aged between 60 and 69 are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Although the government's age threshold for isolation is 70 years and over, data from countries such as China and Italy show that people aged 60-69 years are also at high risk of complications and death from COVID-19.

Writing in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, Professor Azeem Majeed, Head of the Department of Primary Care & Public Health at Imperial College London, said that while this group is at a lower risk of severe illness when compared to those aged 70 years or older, their risk is still considerable.


Case fatality rates for those aged 60-69 are 3.5% in Italy and 3.6% in China. Other countries, including Switzerland and France, encourage those aged 65 and older to enforce strict public health measures due to their increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Prof Majeed, who co-authored the paper with colleagues from Imperial College London and the University of Exeter, said: "The UK's policy is at variance with the World Health Organisation, which states that those above the age of 60 years are at the highest risk, requiring additional preventative measures."

"National and global spread of COVID-19 is accelerating. To reduce hospitalisations, intensive care admissions and death we recommend that those aged between 60 and 69 are particularly stringent when implementing public health measures such as social distancing and personal hygiene."

The authors conclude: "In the absence of government guidance, people in this group can make their own informed decisions on how to minimise their risks of COVID-19 infection.

This can include isolating themselves in a similar manner to that recommended by the UK government for people aged 70 years and over."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
READ MORE
Fluorosis
Fluorosis is a condition caused due to higher fluoride levels in your body. It affects the teeth by changing the enamel coating on it and also the bones.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.
READ MORE
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
National Health Policy
Health needs of people constantly change due to the increase in communicable and infectious diseases, that demands change in health policies to control diseases.
READ MORE
Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance
Understanding the role of Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the world of health insurance and how the TPA are changing the face of health insurance.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health InsuranceHealth Insurance - IndiaNational Health Policy