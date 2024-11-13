Pembrolizumab Shows Promise in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Care

More sarcoma patients are beating the odds with pembrolizumab! This immunotherapy can change the treatment for limb sarcomas by reducing recurrence and offering a less toxic option than chemotherapy.

New Hope for Tough-to-Treat Sarcomas: Immunotherapy Shows Promise

, significantly enhanced disease-free survival when added to the standard of care for patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma of the limb.According to research published in), pembrolizumab is now an appropriate therapy choice for those suffering from soft tissue sarcoma.Soft tissue sarcoma is an uncommon and complicated disease with over 50 subtypes, making it difficult to study in big clinical studies."Since we haven't made much progress in treating these patients for decades, it's fascinating that this trial shows pembrolizumab can improve outcomes beyond the current standard of care for patients with locally advanced disease." said lead author Yvonne Mowery, M.D., Ph.D.Senior author David Kirsch, M.D., Ph.D., leader of the Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) Catalyst Research Team added: “This clinical trial is a major advance for patients with the kinds of sarcoma that were included in our study. We found that immunotherapy can improve outcomes for patients with the most aggressive form of the disease, suggesting that further optimization of immunotherapy may lead to even greater gains for our patients.”Soft tissue sarcoma of the extremity is a. About half of patients with large, high-grade sarcomas, according to Mowery.“We typically,” she said. “Some patients also receive chemotherapy, but the data are mixed on its effectiveness and it’s also very toxic, so we were interested in seeing whether immunotherapy could improve patient outcomes.”Across 20 institutions in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Italy, the researchers, including two subtypes — undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and dedifferentiated/pleomorphic liposarcoma.Patients in the, which included preoperative radiotherapy and surgery, while those in thereceivedIn a total of 127 patients, the, indicating that the addition ofAs expected,, but there were no deaths related to treatment in either group. Importantly, these findings suggest thatoption than chemotherapy.While the, they will continue to monitor these patients to help answer that question.“Based on our finding that pembrolizumab significantly improved disease-free survival, we hope that more clinicians will start incorporating immunotherapy into their practice for these patients,” said Mowery.“Given that there are such limited effective options for patients with metastatic disease, we hope that reducing the number of patients who develop metastases will ultimately lead to improvements in overall survival.”Source-Eurekalert