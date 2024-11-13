Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation for Children With Acute Flaccid Myelitis

A safe, effective alternative to invasive surgeries! The ICSCI study shows Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation helps children with Acute Flaccid Myelitis improve posture and walking distance.

TSS Therapy Restores Mobility in AFM-Affected Children

Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) is an uncommon but severe neurological disorder that causes. Researchers at the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury (ICSCI) at the Kennedy Krieger Institute have made significant progress in treating children with AFM.A new study published in the journal) shows that aTSS is a non-invasive therapy that. It increases the, allowing for muscle activation and motor function restoration.Four children with AFM-related spinal cord damage participated in the study. During a series of 22 therapy sessions, the patients received TSS while walking on a treadmill with a harness system supporting some of their body weight.Two children had quantifiable improvements in posture, speed, and general walking function, while three children demonstrated improvements in walking distance.Rebecca Martin, OTR/L, OTD, CPAM, Manager of Clinical Education and Training at ICSCI and primary investigator of the study, says the research shows“It’s encouraging to witness the transformations in these children,” said Martin. “TSS isoften required for young patients.”AFM typically follows a. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,in the United States each year.Because it is so rare, it is often challenging for researchers to gather large sample sizes necessary for comprehensive studies. The research at Kennedy Krieger offers hope to families who often have limited options.“This treatment is giving families a long-awaited solution when they previously had no answers,” said Martin. “Now our goal is to continue refining this approach and make it more widely available to these rare patients across the country.”ICSCI at Kennedy Krieger is working to develop therapies that restore function for children living with complex neurological conditions.Source-Eurekalert