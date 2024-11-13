Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation for Children With Acute Flaccid Myelitis

A safe, effective alternative to invasive surgeries! The ICSCI study shows Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation helps children with Acute Flaccid Myelitis improve posture and walking distance.
Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) is an uncommon but severe neurological disorder that causes sudden paralysis in children. Researchers at the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury (ICSCI) at the Kennedy Krieger Institute have made significant progress in treating children with AFM. A new study published in the journal Children (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation Enables Recovery of Walking in Children with Acute Flaccid Myelitis
Go to source) shows that a combination of Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation (TSS) and movement training can help children with AFM walk better.
‘Acute Flaccid Myelitis affects 1 in a million U.S. kids each year, often causing paralysis. Researchers found Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation can improve mobility in affected children! #afm #spinalcord #medindia’
TSS Therapy Restores Mobility in AFM-Affected ChildrenTSS is a non-invasive therapy that delivers electrical current to the spine via skin-mounted pads. It increases the amount of impulses going from the brain to the spinal cord, allowing for muscle activation and motor function restoration.
Four children with AFM-related spinal cord damage participated in the study. During a series of 22 therapy sessions, the patients received TSS while walking on a treadmill with a harness system supporting some of their body weight.
Two children had quantifiable improvements in posture, speed, and general walking function, while three children demonstrated improvements in walking distance.
Rebecca Martin, OTR/L, OTD, CPAM, Manager of Clinical Education and Training at ICSCI and primary investigator of the study, says the research shows TSS is a safe, effective intervention that offers a new path for rehabilitation and improved quality of life.
“It’s encouraging to witness the transformations in these children,” said Martin. “TSS is revolutionizing the field of neurorehabilitation, providing a safe alternative to the aggressive surgeries often required for young patients.”
Advertisement
Because it is so rare, it is often challenging for researchers to gather large sample sizes necessary for comprehensive studies. The research at Kennedy Krieger offers hope to families who often have limited options.
Advertisement
ICSCI at Kennedy Krieger is working to develop therapies that restore function for children living with complex neurological conditions.
Reference:
- Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulation Enables Recovery of Walking in Children with Acute Flaccid Myelitis- (https:www.mdpi.com/2227-9067/11/9/1116)
Source-Eurekalert