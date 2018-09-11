medindia
Pedal Desks: Pedal While You Work to Stay Fit and Healthy

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 9, 2018 at 3:24 PM Research News
Pedal desks can help improve the health of deskbound workers. Desks with pedals are the key to keeping employees active, healthier and more productive. Pedaling at your desk can also help lower insulin levels in sedentary workers, thereby preventing diabetes, obesity and heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.
A recent pilot study by kinesiologists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that pedaling while conducting work tasks improved insulin responses to a test meal. Investigators led by Dr. Stuart Chipkin found that insulin levels following the meal were lower when sedentary workers used a pedal desk compared to a standard desk. In addition, work skills were not decreased in the pedaling condition.

Chipkin and colleagues conclude that pedal desks "could have the potential to achieve public and occupational health goals in sedentary work environments." They point out that physical inactivity and sedentary work environments have been linked to higher rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease through insulin resistance and other mechanisms.

Chipkin, an endocrinologist who studies the impact of physical activity and medications on insulin sensitivity and skeletal muscle metabolism at UMass Amherst's School of Public Health and Health Sciences, explains that instead of approaching the problem by trying to squeeze intermittent activity into a largely sedentary work routine, "we chose to consider integrating physical activity into the workday."

He and colleagues felt that the alternatives now available for office workers - standing desks and treadmill desks - are not feasible to use for whole shifts and may even pose some barriers, such as standing too long. By contrast, a pedal desk can be used in a seated position at the user's own pace for as little or as much time as the worker chooses.

Though there are currently no commercial pedal desks on the market, Chipkin and colleagues were able to use a prototype Pennington Pedal Desk co-invented by UMass Amherst kinesiology researcher Catrine Tudor-Locke, a co-author who did not determine study design or have any contact with participants or study data.

For this work, the researchers recruited 12 overweight/obese full-time sedentary office workers, six men and six women, and tested them in two conditions, pedaling at self-selected light-intensity pace for two hours, and working while seated for two hours at a conventional desk. In both conditions, participants performed computer-based tasks and were tested on mouse proficiency, typing speed and accuracy, reading comprehension and concentration/attention.

The participants also provided blood samples after eating a light meal for analysis of metabolic responses of glucose, insulin and free fatty acids, a link between obesity, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Chipkin and colleagues report that pedal desk use required significantly less insulin to maintain glucose concentrations compared with using the standard desk. He notes, "It took much less insulin to keep their blood sugars the same. This means that the body doesn't work so hard to maintain blood glucose and fatty acid levels with the use of the pedal desk compared to a standard desk. From the metabolic point of view, the pedal desk seems to be helpful and the from the work point of view, work tasks were not impaired."

"While there were no changes in blood glucose or free fatty acids, none would be expected in a group of subjects without diabetes," he notes. In future studies, Chipkin plans to explore the impact of the pedal desk on people with diabetes.

Source: Eurekalert

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk

Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Sit-stand Office Desks Can Reduce Daily Sitting Time, Improve Job Performance

Sit-stand office desks that allow employees to stand, as well as sit can reduce daily sitting time and boost job performance, reveals a new study.

Workers On Treadmill Desks Perform Cognitive Tasks As Well As Those At Sitting Desks

The walkers showed slight decrease in processing speed, attention and typing words per minute but the overall drop was not enough to warrant major concern.

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.

More News on:

Epilepsy Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain? Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children 

