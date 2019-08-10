medindia

Patna: Fear of Dengue Outbreak in Waterlogged Areas

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 8, 2019 at 12:29 AM Dengue News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In waterlogged Patna with 640 patients being tested positive mostly in the last four days, fear of a dengue outbreak is looming large, revealed sources. Unofficially, however, the number of dengue patients may be as high as 800.
Patna: Fear of Dengue Outbreak in Waterlogged Areas
Patna: Fear of Dengue Outbreak in Waterlogged Areas

What worries health officials is the stagnant, stinking water that still remains a problem in the bposh residential localities of Rajendra Nagar, Patliputra and Gola Road following so many days of heavy rain. Many areas, however, are now free of waterlogging.

Show Full Article


Bihar Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar has, however, ruled out a dengue outbreak in the state capital.

"There is no indication of an outbreak of a vector-borne disease in Patna as per the views of experts", he said, admitting, however, that chances are high of an epidemic.

According to him, 24 teams are spraying ''Temefos'' in Patna to kill mosquitoes.

Till now, 900 cases of dengue have been reported from across the state, including 640 cases in Patna alone.

The government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) Deputy Superintendent Ranjit Kumar Jaimiar said the number of dengue patients is on the rise.

Patna Civil Surgeon R. K. Choudhary said that arrangements had been made to carry out dengue tests in all primary health centres in view of increasing number of cases.

In Patna, where thousands of people are still living in inundated areas even eight days after rains have stopped, fighting dengue has become a major challenge. It is more than a fear, as hundreds of waterlogged victims confined in their homes are reportedly suffering from mild to high fever.

What is disturbing is not only the spread of dengue waterlogged areas, but also reports of other illnesses like chikungunya, diarrhoea and stomach upset.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said there is danger of the outbreak of epidemics due to filth, dumped garbage and stagnant water in many areas.

According to a senior health department official, measures are being taken to prevent the outbreak of diseases and teams of doctors will soon visit affected areas to provide medical treatment where required.

Till date, waterlogging in Patna and floods across the state have killed 73 people and over 20 lakh people have been affected.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Quiz on Dengue

Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough about this deadly disease by taking this quiz. ...

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition phobia second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Dengue FeverDengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic FeverMosquito DiseasesDengue and HomeopathyChikungunya and HomeopathyChikungunyaDengueXenophobiaTop 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue FeverParanoia

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive