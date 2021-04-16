Parkinson’s Disease Prevalence To Reach 3 Million by 2029

Men and women were found to have equal prevalence in the 7MM combined.Bharti Prabhakar, MPH, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, explains: "Although PD prevalence was higher in men in the 7MM, the number of actual prevalent cases was higher in women - as the population of elderly women was higher than elderly men.However, diagnosed prevalence of PD is higher in women than men in Japan. An environmental or genetic factor significantly associated with men in Europe and the US and women in Japan could pose a risk for PD."PD is one of the most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorders in the elderly population. As PD predominantly affects older adults, countries with growing aging populations increasingly need to develop strategies to meet the healthcare needs of individuals with PD.Source: Medindia