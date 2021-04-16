by Angela Mohan on  April 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM Research News
Parkinson’s Disease Prevalence To Reach 3 Million by 2029
Parkinson's Disease (PD) prevalence is predicted to increase in the seven major markets (7MM)- US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.

GlobalData says that the US, out of these 7 countries will have the highest number of cases in 2029 at 782,000, and the UK will see 111,000 cases, the lowest in the 7MM.

GlobalData's latest report, '*Parkinson's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029*, notes that Parkinson's disease cases are predicted to rise from 2.4 million in 2019 to three million in 2029, indicating an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.32%.


Men and women were found to have equal prevalence in the 7MM combined.

Bharti Prabhakar, MPH, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, explains: "Although PD prevalence was higher in men in the 7MM, the number of actual prevalent cases was higher in women - as the population of elderly women was higher than elderly men.

However, diagnosed prevalence of PD is higher in women than men in Japan. An environmental or genetic factor significantly associated with men in Europe and the US and women in Japan could pose a risk for PD."

PD is one of the most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorders in the elderly population. As PD predominantly affects older adults, countries with growing aging populations increasingly need to develop strategies to meet the healthcare needs of individuals with PD.



Source: Medindia

