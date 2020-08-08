Parents’ At-Home Diet, Shape Child’s Food Preferences, Study

Cornwell said.In the research, the four-member team developed two studies to explore how rigidly set parents are toward strategies of growth, learning and toward self-control. These mindsets, or lay theories, underlie everyday ideas about behavior, Cornwell said. At play is how limited or unlimited self-control is seen and whether it is fixed or malleable.In the first study, researchers used self-report surveys from the parents of 81 preschool children to assess whether the frequency of exposure to junk food helps transmit parental tastes to the children. A solid connection was found, Cornwell said.The second study dug deeper to see if parents' lay theories influenced how often parents exposed their children to junk food and what their children ate at school. Researchers drew from survey responses from 122 parent-children pairs and direct observations of preschoolers choosing vegetables during their lunchtime.Again, the researchers identified strong results. Children who were often exposed to fast and highly processed food at home were less likely to eat vegetables at preschool.Cornwell said.The overall findings, Cornwell said, are clear. What parents do at home when it comes to meal selection influences the food choices their children make away from home. Parents, she said, should explore their own beliefs about self-control to understand how they influence their children's developing food preferences. Doing so, she said, may help parents improve their own diets in a way that benefits how their children eat.There also are implications for the food industry.Food manufacturers and brand managers, meanwhile, need to recognize that their heavy reliance on hyperpalatable products - those high in fat, salt and sugars that combine to override the ability to control consumption - often make it hard for children meet guidelines for healthy daily diets.Cornwell said.Source: Eurekalert