by Samhita Vitta on  August 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dual Immunotherapy for Treatment of Mesothelioma Patients
Combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab improved overall survival of patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma compared to platinum-based chemotherapy, according to a study.

The research is presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer Virtual Presidential Symposium.The study is presented by Paul Baas, M.D., from The Netherlands Cancer Institute and The University of Leiden, in Amsterdam.

Nivolumab is an immunotherapy that works as a checkpoint inhibitor, blocking a signal that prevents activation of T cells from attacking the cancer.


Ipilimumab is a monoclonal antibody that works to activate the immune system by targeting CTLA-4, a protein receptor that downregulates the immune system.

When administered in combination, this dual immunotherapy has shown clinical benefit in 6 different tumor types, including mesothelioma.

Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a highly aggressive cancer with a five-year survival rate of less than 10 percent. Current standard of care treatment is chemotherapy with few treatment advances in the last 15 years.

In this large phase III study, Dr. Baas and the global study investigators randomly assigned more than 600 patients: 303 to the nivolumab + ipilimumab arm and 302 to the chemotherapy arm.

The study had a minimal follow up of close to two years. Two-year overall survival rates were 40.8% for the patients in the experimental treatment arm vs 27.0% in chemotherapy arm.

Of the 30.3% of patients in the study-combination group who experienced grade 3-4 adverse events, 15% discontinued therapy compared with 7.4% of the 32.0% of patients in chemotherapy group.

"CheckMate 743 met its primary endpoint of statistically improved OS with nivolumab + ipilimumab vs standard of care chemotherapy in first-line treatment of patients with mesothelioma," said Dr. Baas. "These clinically meaningful data represent the first positive phase 3 trial of immunotherapy in first-line MPM and should be considered as a new standard of care."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

CAR T-Cell Therapy
CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically altered to target cancer cells within the patient's body.
READ MORE
Shrink Brain Tumors With Combination Immunotherapy
Brain metastases that occur during late-stage melanomas have shown a good response in more than half of the patients in Phase 2 clinical trial.
READ MORE
Novel Target Identified to Make Immunotherapy Effective in Triple Negative Breast Cancer
New protein target identified that might make immunotherapy with check-point inhibitors more effective in triple negative breast cancer.
READ MORE
Gut Microbiome Influences Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy
Patients with melanoma treated with anti-PD1 drugs have their disease controlled, if they have a more diverse population of beneficial bacteria in the gut.
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.
READ MORE
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
READ MORE
Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive and deadly cancer of the mesothelial tissue lining the internal organs and is incurable in most of the cases.
READ MORE
Peritoneal Cancer
Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Lung CancerMesotheliomaImmunisationSilent Killer DiseasesAsbestosisPeritoneal CancerDealing with Pollen AllergyPleurectomy