medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Parent Training Works Best for Preschool Children with ADHD

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 2, 2018 at 12:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Individual parent training can provide significantly better outcomes in preschool children with ADHD, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
Parent Training Works Best for Preschool Children with ADHD
Parent Training Works Best for Preschool Children with ADHD

A major research project from Aarhus University and the Centre for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Risskov, in collaboration with the University of Copenhagen, University of Nottingham, UK and Kings College London.

The study highlights that individual behavioral treatment and support for parents who have preschool children with ADHD is significantly better than what is currently routinely offered in Danish Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The researchers examined the effectiveness of parent training for preschool ADHD in three routine specialist clinics in Denmark. The study recruited 164 children aged 3 to 7 years, and randomly allocated them to receive the New Forest Parenting Programme (NFPP) or an intensive treatment as usual intervention. Results showed that parents who received the New Forest Programme reported their children's ADHD symptoms significantly lower after intervention and at a 48-week follow-up compared to the treatment as usual group. Parents who received the New Forest Parenting Programme also reported higher levels of parenting self-esteem and lower levels of strain within the family compared to the treatment as usual group.

"ADHD in the preschool years is associated with a range of negative outcomes that warrant intervention, but very little is known about the effect of behavioral parenting interventions when implemented in routine health care systems. Investigating the effects of treatment in the everyday settings where children are routinely seen is important for improving the outcomes for young children with ADHD and their parents. This study shows that evidence-based parent training is effective when implemented in the real-life settings where young children with ADHD receive their care"

"The New Forest Parenting Programme provides parents with techniques to train their child's attention and concentration, improve their ability to deal with waiting and frustration but is also designed to help ensure an easier day-to-day life for children with ADHD and their families."

This is according to Anne-Mette Lange, a clinical psychologist at the Centre for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Aarhus University Hospital, Risskov, and Aarhus University, and first author of the paper.

About the Study:

  • 164 children aged between three and seven and their parents took part in the study. The children were referred through the usual referral system and assessed and diagnosed with ADHD. The families were then asked whether they wished to participate in the project. Some children were selected for the project, while others received the usual treatment.
  • The individual method of delivery in the New Forest Parenting Programme means that the intervention can be tailored to parent's specific needs.
  • The study started in 2012 and had included 1,300 children in a control group. The control group was used to examine whether the 164 children were representative for children with ADHD.
  • The study is a collaboration between Aarhus University Hospital, Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark as well at the University of Nottingham and Kings College London in the UK.
  • By using the Danish National Registers to establish a comparison group that represents all the other preschool children in Denmark who received a diagnosis of ADHD during the study, this study was able to show that the children and parents included in the trial were very representative of preschool children and their families in contact with Danish Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services during the same time.
  • Exploratory examinations of moderators of outcome showed that child gender, family socioeconomic status, parental ADHD symptoms and children's level of conduct problems had no influence on the outcome, suggesting that the intervention can be effective irrespective of family and child characteristics.
  • Each month, the journal selects an article to be highlighted in a Podcast. In August, Anne-Mette Lange is the interviewee, and she talks about the Danish study and parental training and ADHD.
  • Each month, the journal also selects one article to be included in an online programme for further education and training of child and adolescent psychiatrists and related professionals. The article on parent training has been designated as the article of the month for this programme.

About Preschool ADHD:

Preschool Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a prevalent neuro-developmental disorder with substantial impact on daily functioning. It runs a relatively stable and chronic course and is predictive of functional impairment through adolescence, despite treatment with medication. Preschool ADHD is associated with a long-term burden to families and health, social, education, and criminal justice systems. More effective ADHD interventions are needed for this age group.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as hyperactivity, impulsiveness and reduced attention. ADHD impairs social, academic, neuropsychological and occupational behavior.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Should Young ADHD Children be Medicated?

Should Young ADHD Children be Medicated?

Children with ADHD who start medications early are likely to perform better academically, says study.

Dog Therapy Effective in Reducing ADHD Symptoms in Children Finds Study

Dog Therapy Effective in Reducing ADHD Symptoms in Children Finds Study

Therapy dogs have been found to assist in reducing symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, finds a new study. A therapy dog is trained to provide affection, comfort, and love to people in stressful situations and ...

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Mind-wandering

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express their emotions. It is a habit disorder and includes screaming, getting violent, crying and emotional distress.

More News on:

Dyslexia Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Height and Weight-Kids Bullying at School - Tips For Schools ADHD Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Mind-wandering Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Temper Tantrum in Children 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...