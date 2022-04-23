Pain Relievers Hinder Bone Drug’s Efficacy

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) prescribed to reduce pain may stop the beneficial effects of bone-protective drugs called bisphosphonates, stated study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.



In the study of 5,212 community-dwelling women aged 75 years and older, the use of NSAIDs did not seem to have a direct impact on individuals' bone fracture risk, but the medications appeared to negate the bone-protective effects of the oral bisphosphonate, clodronate, on preventing osteoporotic fractures.

Advertisement

‘NSAIDs use could blunt the benefit of osteoporosis medications.’