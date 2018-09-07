Oxygen Therapy may Help Fight Dementia in Lung Disease Patient's

Font : A- A+



Brain's blood vessel function improves when additional oxygen is administered in dementia patient's suffering from lung disease, reports a study. The findings of the study are published in Experimental Physiology

Oxygen Therapy may Help Fight Dementia in Lung Disease Patient's



Research showed that people with the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at a higher risk of dementia due to lower brain oxygen levels as a result of problems with blood supply in the brain.



‘Oxygen therapy improves neurovascular function and oxygen delivery in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient’s which reduces the risk of diseases like mild cognitive impairment, stroke, and dementia.’ The study proved that oxygen therapy improves cerebral oxygen delivery and neurovascular function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients.



This improvement in cerebral oxygen delivery and neurovascular function might provide a physiological link between oxygen therapy and a reduced risk of cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia, in COPD.



In the study, the team, including Ryan L. Hoiland, from the University of British Columbia, used ultrasound to view and measure blood flow in the brain in patients at rest, before and during delivery of this additional oxygen. Oxygen was delivered through the nasal passage for 20-30 minutes.



They also tested the link between brain activity and blood flow in the brain. Participants began this test with their eyes shut, having to open them to read a standardized text.



Pairing these ultrasound measures with a measurement of blood oxygen levels allowed authors to estimate how much oxygen delivery to the brain increased during the reading test.



The research team found that blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain was significantly increased during reading. This was due to blood vessels in the brain becoming dilated in response to the greater oxygen demand when the brain was active.



However, this study does not indicate the influence of long-term oxygen therapy on the function of blood vessels in the brain, the researchers noted.







Source: IANS Advertisement Research showed that people with the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at a higher risk of dementia due to lower brain oxygen levels as a result of problems with blood supply in the brain.The study proved that oxygen therapy improves cerebral oxygen delivery and neurovascular function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients.This improvement in cerebral oxygen delivery and neurovascular function might provide a physiological link between oxygen therapy and a reduced risk of cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia, in COPD.In the study, the team, including Ryan L. Hoiland, from the University of British Columbia, used ultrasound to view and measure blood flow in the brain in patients at rest, before and during delivery of this additional oxygen. Oxygen was delivered through the nasal passage for 20-30 minutes.They also tested the link between brain activity and blood flow in the brain. Participants began this test with their eyes shut, having to open them to read a standardized text.Pairing these ultrasound measures with a measurement of blood oxygen levels allowed authors to estimate how much oxygen delivery to the brain increased during the reading test.The research team found that blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain was significantly increased during reading. This was due to blood vessels in the brain becoming dilated in response to the greater oxygen demand when the brain was active.However, this study does not indicate the influence of long-term oxygen therapy on the function of blood vessels in the brain, the researchers noted.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: