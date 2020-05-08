by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 5, 2020 at 7:15 AM Respiratory Disease News
Over 1000 New Covid Cases in Kerala
Kerala continued to have more than 1,000 Covid cases for another day, with 1,083 new infections.

The total number of active cases in the state has reached 11,540, while 16,303 have so far recovered from the disease, said a statement issued from the office of State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

As on the previous days, Tuesday again saw a high of 902 new cases from local infectees. Perhaps that could be one reason why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who used to appear in person to announce the daily tally, is now ducking the media more often.


Vijayan has come under attack from the opposition Congress and the BJP for playing to the gallery by taking credit for the Kerala model of tackling the Covid pandemic.

These parties are taking pot shots at Vijayan for his 'loaded' statement of flattening the curve and for the Kerala model in tackling the Covid spread.

What is causing concern is the state capital district continuing to have more clusters and of recording the maximum number of positive cases.

Shailaja has also become silent.

In a letter to Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday flayed him for blaming the spread of Covid in the state on the Opposition.

"Vijayan you are primarily responsible for this mess as you announced victory over Covid even before the war began. In essence it was like you taking the cup in a marathon race after coming first in the 100 metres. Your over confidence of having defeated Covid sent a wrong message to the ordinary people, who thought what you said is true and this is what has caused this sudden spike," said Chennithala in his open letter to Vijayan.

There are currently 1,45,062 people in isolation at homes and in corona care centres including 10,992 people in various hospitals across the state. There are 509 hot spots in Kerala.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

