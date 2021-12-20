Study Reveals Outcomes of Babies of COVID-19 Women

Advertisement

"At 6-month follow-up, we observed normal growth patterns and developmental milestones, with the rate of developmental referrals not higher than what we normally see.This is excellent news during the pandemic that has been especially hard on populations facing health inequities and disproportionate impact of COVID-19."The study included 33 publicly insured women and their infants, all of whom identified as Latinx. While all women had COVID-19 during pregnancy, 55 percent tested positive within ten days of delivery. None of the infants in the study tested positive for COVID-19.Three infants (10 percent) were born premature, and five (15 percent) required neonatal intensive care for conditions unrelated to COVID-19.The study followed infants born April-July 2020 before COVID-19 vaccines were available and before the emergence of concerning variants."As the pandemic persists and variants emerge, looking at longer-term outcomes is critical. FQHCs have been at the forefront of delivering care to vulnerable populations since the beginning. Partnerships with FQHCs, like Erie Family Health Center, make it feasible to conduct these studies." said Dr. Shah.The Manne Research Institute is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine, and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge.Lurie Children's is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.Source: Medindia