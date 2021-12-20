Study Reveals Outcomes of Babies of COVID-19 Women

Babies born to women who had COVID-19 during pregnancy showed reassuring patterns of growth and development at 6-month follow-up, according to a new study published in the Journal of Perinatal Medicine.
The study reports on infant outcomes from the most extended follow up to date of prenatal exposure to COVID-19.
"Our results should be reassuring to pregnant women with COVID-19 who are worried about how the virus might affect the baby," said senior author Malika Shah, MD, a neonatologist at Lurie Children's.
This is excellent news during the pandemic that has been especially hard on populations facing health inequities and disproportionate impact of COVID-19."
The study included 33 publicly insured women and their infants, all of whom identified as Latinx. While all women had COVID-19 during pregnancy, 55 percent tested positive within ten days of delivery. None of the infants in the study tested positive for COVID-19.
Three infants (10 percent) were born premature, and five (15 percent) required neonatal intensive care for conditions unrelated to COVID-19.
The study followed infants born April-July 2020 before COVID-19 vaccines were available and before the emergence of concerning variants.
"As the pandemic persists and variants emerge, looking at longer-term outcomes is critical. FQHCs have been at the forefront of delivering care to vulnerable populations since the beginning. Partnerships with FQHCs, like Erie Family Health Center, make it feasible to conduct these studies." said Dr. Shah.
