medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Online Tool can Promote Healthy Weight Gain During Pregnancy

by Iswarya on  April 9, 2019 at 5:21 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that online diet goal-setting helped pregnant women with a normal body weight accomplish healthy weight gain, but it was not effective for women with a higher BMI. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.
Online Tool can Promote Healthy Weight Gain During Pregnancy
Online Tool can Promote Healthy Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Excessive weight gain during pregnancy increases the risk of obesity in both mothers and babies. To avoid dangerous gestational weight gain, it is important to identify effective tools for behavior change.

"As we look to the future, digital behavioral nutrition interventions will become more widely used," said lead author Christine M. Olson, Ph.D., Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA.

"This study is an example of the research needed to understand which tools will be useful in real-world digital interventions for pregnant women."

Pregnant women between 18 and 35 years of age were eligible to participate if they were healthy and had a normal to obese BMI. Additionally, they needed to be less than 20 weeks pregnant, available for follow-up appointments, planned to keep the baby, spoke English, and could be contacted by email. Once accepted into the study, the participants were separated into groups by income level and BMI. There were two intervention and one control groups.

Before starting the study, participants completed an online questionnaire to elicit psychosocial data including attitudes and beliefs; motivation; and environmental constraints including social, economic and personal barriers. Weight data were gathered through an audit of prenatal, labor and delivery, and postpartum medical records.

All groups were given access to a website featuring blogs, local resources, informative articles, frequently asked questions, and event reminders. The intervention groups were able to use additional tools including a weight gain tracker, as well as goal-setting tools for diet and physical activity. Goal suggestions were listed in a drop-down menu or participants could set a custom goal.

Of the nearly 900 women in the intervention group, slightly less than half of the participants started using the diet goal-setting tool with one third actually setting a goal and one fifth starting self-monitoring.

Women in the normal weight group who set two or more goals gained less weight than those who set fewer goals. This did not hold true for women in the higher BMI group. These women gained more than women who set fewer goals. Women in the normal weight group, who moved on to the self-monitoring step, also reduced their risk of excessive weight gain, but self-monitoring of diet did not help women who were overweight or obese. Nearly all women who set a goal selected a self-reward.

"The diet goal-setting tool appears to be an effective component of an online intervention for weight gain management for women who begin pregnancy with normal BMI. Although the tool was used more frequently by women who were overweight, it was not effective in reducing their risk of excessive weight gain," concluded Dr. Olson. "This group may need more personalized, face-to-face approaches to dietary change."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Prevent Excess Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Avoid Later Obesity, Live Healthy

Excessive weight gain during pregnancy can have a lasting negative impact on the health of a mother and her baby.

Insufficient Weight Gain During Pregnancy Associated With Schizophrenia In Children

Insufficient weight gain during pregnancy was associated with increased risk for nonaffective psychosis in children later in life.

Managing Weight Gain During Pregnancy May Affect Your Kids Bone Health

Managing weight gain during pregnancy may affect the child's bone health, finds a new study.

Canadian Study to Determine Whether Weight Gain During Pregnancy Could Lead to Above-Average Birth Weight

Canadian researchers are hoping to check whether overweight or obese mothers are more likely to give birth to above average weight babies according to a report

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Zone Diet Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Height and Weight-Kids Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

What's New on Medindia

Neutropenic Sepsis

Organ Failure Can be Reversible: New Research

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive